The Yummiest Grilled Cheese Recipe For Fall

    The secret ingredient in this easy and tasty grilled cheese recipe? Honey!

     By New York Family
    grilled cheese

    Photo by the National Honey Board


    As fall sets in, it’s natural to want to turn to cozy and comforting favorites like grilled cheese for an easy and tasty family meal. This season, we’re challenging you to up your comfort food game with this recipe for Seared Brioche Grilled Cheese from our friends at the National Honey Board!

    Not only is this recipe oh-so-tasty, but it’s also easy to execute, sure to please all ages, and it features honey–a natural product made from bees, one of our planet’s most important animals.

    SEARED BRIOCHE GRILLED CHEESE

    YIELD: Makes 2 sandwiches

    INGREDIENTS

    For Bacon Honey Jam:

    • 1 tsp. butter
    • 1/2 yellow onion diced
    • 2 pieces bacon diced
    • 2 T honey
    • 1/4 tsp. black pepper

    For Rosemary Infused Honey:

    • 1/4 cup honey
    • 1 sprig rosemary

    For Seared Brioche Grilled Cheese:

    • 1 T butter
    • 4 slices brioche toast
    • 1/4 lb. Tallegiio cheese sliced
    • 2 T Bacon Honey Jam
    • 1/4 cup Rosemary Infused Honey

    DIRECTIONS

    • For Bacon Honey Jam: In a 12 inch sauté pan melt butter and add onions and bacon over medium heat. Cook for 15 minutes stirring occasionally until caramelized.
    • Add honey and black pepper. Cook for 3 more minutes.
    • Remove from heat and allow to cook.
    • In a food processor puree until smooth. Reserve for grilled cheese sandwich.
    • For Rosemary Infused Honey: In a small sauce pan heat honey and rosemary for 2 minutes and remove from heat. Allow flavors to infuse for 10 minutes and transfer to small dipping bowl for grilled cheese sandwich.
    • For Seared Brioch Grilled Cheese: Butter one side of each piece of bread. Layer Tallegio cheese and 1 tablespoon of bacon honey jam on 2 pieces. Top with second piece.
    • Heat pan and over low heat toast grilled cheese sandwiches until brioche is browned and cheese melts. Flip on repeat on other side.
    • Slice in ½ on the diagonal and serve with rosemary infused honey.

    To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!

