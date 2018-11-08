Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Dads
The best holiday gifts of the year for the totally rad dads in your life
Shopping for the awesome dad in your life this holiday season? Check out these hot picks for the coolest dads in town!
Top Holiday Gifts For Dads:
Kronaby NORD 41mm Watch
Kronaby NORD 41mm Watch (2 colors), $350, kronaby.com
L.L.Bean Katahdin Pom Hat
L.L.Bean Katahdin Pom Hat in Carbon Navy, $29.95, llbean.com
United by Blue Pitch It Enamel Steel Mug
United by Blue Pitch It Enamel Steel Mug, $20, unitedbyblue.com
Every purchase removes 1lb. of trash from oceans & waterways
Moral Code Huxley Trunk
Moral Code Huxley Trunk, $698-898, shop.moralcode.com
Artemis Design Co. Coasters
Artemis Design Co. Coasters – Brown Leather (set of 4), $58, artemisdesignco.com
Jonathan Adler Barbell Bottle Stopper
Jonathan Adler Barbell Bottle Stopper, $58, jonathanadler.com
Viper Knives Pheasant Feather Resin & Stainless Steel Pocket Knife
Viper Knives Pheasant Feather Resin & Stainless Steel Pocket Knife from Love Adorned, $220, loveadorned.com
This item is available locally at the independent boutique Love Adorned in SoHo
KALASTYLE The Cabin Soap
KALASTYLE The Cabin Soap, $8.50, kalastyle.com
S’well White Marble Cocktail Kit
S’well White Marble Cocktail Kit, $95, swellbottle.com
Kikkerland Gentleman’s Beard Kit
Kikkerland Gentleman’s Beard Kit, $25, kikkerland.com