Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Christmas Ornaments
It’s time to trim the tree! Ensure that your home is merry & bright with our guide to the coolest Christmas ornaments
It can't be denied: One of the best parts of the holiday season is trimming the tree! Make sure your family's conifer is the twinkliest, soparkliest, and most fun ever with our ultimate guide to the best Christmas ornaments on the scene this year!
Snowglobe Habitat Ornament
Snowglobe Habitat Ornament, from Anthropologie, $18, anthropologie.com
Land of Nod Colorful Sloth Ornament
Land of Nod Colorful Sloth Ornament, $9, landofnod.com
Mushroom Globe Glass Ornament from Terrain
Mushroom Globe Glass Ornament from Terrain, $20, shopterrain.com
Sanrio Gudetama Christmas Mascot Ornament: Candy Cane
Sanrio Gudetama Christmas Mascot Ornament: Candy Cane, $9.50, sanrio.com
LC Lauren Conrad "Baby's 1st" Christmas Ornament
LC Lauren Conrad "Baby's 1st" Christmas Ornament, from Kohl's, $3.99, kohls.com
Sea Lion Ornament from ABC Carpet & Home
Sea Lion Ornament from ABC Carpet & Home, $28, abchome.com
West Elm Glass Snowboarding Dog Ornament
West Elm Glass Snowboarding Dog Ornament, $14, westelm.com
Pusheen Unicorn Christmas Ornament
Pusheen Unicorn Christmas Ornament, from Urban Outfitters, $12, urbanoutfitters.com
Mark and Graham Plaid Photo Frame Ornament
Mark and Graham Plaid Photo Frame Ornament, $19 (free monogramming), markandgraham.com
Dylan's Candy Bar FAO Schwarz Christmas Star Foiled Chocolates Ornament
Dylan's Candy Bar FAO Schwarz Christmas Star Foiled Chocolates Ornament, $12, dylanscandybar.com/