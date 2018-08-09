Haven Spa Is Now Offering Mermaid Treatments

Every busy mom needs to try a Mermaid treatment from Haven Spa in order to survive the last weeks of summer before the kids go back to school

Whether you’re a grown woman or a little kid, we can all agree that mermaids are most definitely the ruling mystical creature of the summer season. For any busy mother left frazzled by the summer heat and the summer stress of entertaining the kids during these August days when they’re done with camp but not yet back in school, perhaps a mermaid-inspired spa treatment is in order?

Just launched at Haven Spa in Greenwich Village (250 Mercer Street between 3rd and 4th Streets) are the divine Mermaid Pedi ($50) and Mermaid Life package ($125). Yes, you can live your mermaid dreams in the comfort of an elegant spa setting and come back to real life with soft, glowing skin, and a perfect pedi…because #SelfCare!

The Mermaid Pedi includes a special sea salt soak, a shea butter and sea algae scrub to soften dry skin, and an algae lotion to finish things off, in addition to a polish change (Haven offers top polish selections from brands like Deborah Lippman). The best part? The Mermaid Pedi comes complete with a refreshing sorbet sweet treat (try the coconut flavor to really transport yourself to a tropical island).

If you’re looking for an even more all-encompassing mermaid treatment experience, try the Mermaid Life Package, which include the Mermaid Pedi, as well as the Makizushi Wrap. This luxe and refreshing treatment begins with a seaweed salt scrub, before wrapping you up in a seaweed mask, and concluding with an algae-based lotion. Aside from providing the participant with a sense of tranquility that only the essence of the ocean can, the wrap benefits skin by ensuring a super-deep level of detoxification, moisturization, and exfoliation.

To learn more and to book a day of mermaid-worthy self-care, visit havenspa.nyc!