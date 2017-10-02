Finally, You Can Start Getting Tickets For “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child”

The Wizarding Word of Harry Potter is taking the Broadway stage Spring of 2018. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the critically acclaimed play by Jack Thorne, based on the book by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play follows our favorite wizard, Harry Potter, as he manages being a husband and father, as well as deals with his difficult past. The show, which ran in London in 2016, completely sold out. The production is bringing back the cast of the award winning show with actors Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy).

Being such a highly sought after show, tickets for the preview shows will go on sale beginning October 18. In order to purchase the tickets, buyers must register through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on the play’s website, between October 1 at 10am and October 5 at 10pm. This process ensures the ticket buyers are real people instead of bots or scalpers. Everyone who registers will be equally eligible to receive an access code to purchase first-come, first-serve tickets on October 18. The performances will run from April-November 2018 with preview performances beginning in March. For those who don’t get the access code, there will be regular tickets to purchase in the future.

The play is presented in two parts, intended to be seen in one day (matinee and evening), but there are other options to see both parts including seeing one part on two consecutive nights, seeing seeing one part on non-consecutive days, or just seeing part one or part two. To make seeing the play as available to everyone as possible, 300 seats available will be priced at $40 per part, half of the 300 seats will even be priced at a very reasonable $20 per part. The other seats in the theatre will be priced between $80-$200 per part. Once the preview performances begin, every Friday at 1pm the production will be offering tickets for 40 of the very best seats in the theater for the next week’s performances at $20 a part ($40 for both parts). This is only available on their website.

The preview shows will start March 16, 2018 with Part One, and follow up on March 17, 2018 with Part Two. The official opening performances with Parts One and Two will begin April 22, 2018. The preview performance schedule is different than the regular schedule, but both are available for viewing on the website.