7 Hanukkah Festivities This Holiday Season
Kick off Hanukkah with these family-friendly activities around the city. It’s time to dive into crafts and grand lighting events!
With the holiday season just getting started, there are tons of Jewish festivities awaiting. This special time of the year calls for celebrating with loved ones and spending quality time together. From menorah lightings to latke-eating, this guide has you covered for what to do around the city!
-
Hanukkah Playhouse
Celebrate the holiday with a festive show packed with music and comedy, performed by the Broadway Playhouse. This interactive performance includes stories, sing-alongs, and more—be sure to catch the musical adaptation of “In the Month of Kislev!” Prices vary, 11 am, December 2. Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org
-
10th Annual Latke Festival
This Latke Festival will be taking place at the marvelous Brooklyn Museum, where you will be able to taste and celebrate the best potato pancakes around. This food festival also donates to The Sylvia Center, a charity that teaches children healthy eating habits–it’s a win-win! Prices vary, 6-8pm, December 3. Brooklyn Museum, latkefestival.com
-
Eight Nights Of Light
Come to the Eight Nights of Light at the JCC to celebrate Chanukah! There will be candle lighting, cookie decorating, singing, and more for the entire family! Every night will feature a different event, from interactive celebrations to meditation–don’t miss out! December 12-19. JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
-
Grand Army Plaza Menorah Lighting
See one of the largest menorah lightings in the world as the Grand Army Plaza kicks off the season with illuminating lights for all of Manhattan and Brooklyn to see. Gather in front of the Grand Army Plaza with the family and be amazed when they flip the light switch to commence the Festival of Lights! Times Vary, December 2-10. Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, chabadparkslope.com
-
Hanukkah Family Day
Enjoy a family fun day at the Jewish Museum where there will be loads of activities for everyone to take part in. You can build a Hanukkah lamp, dance to Josh & The Jamstones, and see a drawing performance from Jeff Hopkins that unfolds a Hanukkah story. Free with admission, 11am-4pm, December 2. Scheuer Auditorium, thejewishmuseum.org
-
Family Festival
Round up the children for the Family Festival and get excited for the upcoming holiday! Celebrate Chanukah at the Jewish Children’s Museum with donut-making, dreidel crafting, and painting stained glass for your windows. $1, 12-3:30pm, December 3-10. Jewish Children’s Museum, jcm.museum
-
Hanukkah Family Celebration
View the Museum of the City of New York’s collection of Jewish cultural images at the Hanukkah Family Celebration. You will be able to make a Menorah and enjoy snacks while learning about the Jewish culture. At this outing, you will learn more about Jewish culture while having fun with the activities! Free with admission, 11am-3pm, December 9. Museum of the City Of New York, mcny.org