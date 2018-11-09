Hanukkah Family Celebration

View the Museum of the City of New York’s collection of Jewish cultural images at the Hanukkah Family Celebration. You will be able to make a Menorah and enjoy snacks while learning about the Jewish culture. At this outing, you will learn more about Jewish culture while having fun with the activities! Free with admission, 11am-3pm, December 9. Museum of the City Of New York, mcny.org