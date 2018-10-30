10 Great Events For November & December
-
American Fine Craft Show
November 10-11
[All Ages]
Now in its sixth year, the American Fine Craft Show returns to Brooklyn Museum to astound kids and parents alike with numerous offerings from its 90 jury-selected contemporary artists and designers. Produced and directed by Midtown’s An American Craftsman Galleries founders Richard and Joanna Rothbard, the two-day show includes art of various mediums such as ceramics, metal, mixed media, decorative fiber, and more. Plus, tickets to the craft show include free admission to the Brooklyn Museum! 11am-6pm, $16 adults; $10 students; children under 12 free. Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, americanfinecraftshowbrooklyn.com
image: brooklynbased.com
-
Veterans Day Parade
November 11
[All Ages]
This year’s Veterans Day Parade is especially significant—it’s the centennial of World War I’s end! Gather the family to honor those who served with this annual event that takes over 5th Avenue in Manhattan. It’s the largest Veterans Day event in the country. Wave your flag on the street, and be sure to check out the slate of Veterans Week activities hosted by the United War Veterans Council in the days preceding the parade. Free, 10:30am-3:30pm. 5th Avenue from 23-56th Streets, nycvetsday.org
image: my.iava.org
-
Latin American Cultural Week
November 13-21
[Ages Vary]
There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Latin American Cultural Week in NYC! The week kicks off with a performance by Argentine tango vocalist Andrea Eletti and Argentine pianist and composer Gabriel de Pedro, who both hail from Santa Fe. Other events include a crash course in tango, live concerts, film, and more, with more programming to be announced. Many events are free or donation-based, but require RSVP! Check before you go. Prices vary, times vary. Locations vary, lacw.net
image: theaterscene.net
-
Race to Deliver
Kids can go for a dash of their own with the Rising New York Road Runners. Stage 1 is designed for athletes ages 2-10, and the distance they travel depends on their age group. The event is non-competitive; plus, all participants get free admission to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum with the purchase of an adult ticket. The event will also help raise awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, a charity that provides nutritious meals to those with severe illnesses. Free, 10:15am. Central Park, Center Road, nyrr.org
-
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation
November 21
[All Ages]
Ready for Turkey Day to kick off? Here’s an alternative to fighting the crowds during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; show up a few days early! Macy’s gives spectators young and old the special opportunity to see how the massive balloons rise from nothing near the American Museum of Natural History. The public is welcome to squeeze in at any time throughout the seven-hour window. Free, 1-8pm. 74th Street & Columbus Avenue, macys.com
-
Winter's Eve
November 26
[All Ages]
This one-night-only holiday festival, now in its 19th year, features a variety of musical acts as well as a tree-lighting ceremony. Plus, you can indulge in food tastings, watch street performers, and enjoy numerous activities designed just for kids. You’ll be able to experience dance, theater, and more during this magical wintry event that continues to announce activities as the festivity approaches. Check their website for up-to-date, full programming. Free, 5:30-9pm. Lincoln Square, 212-581-3774, winterseve.nyc
-
New York Motorcycle Show
November 30–December 2
[All Ages]
Want to get your kids’ engines going? The fast and furious will love the New York Motorcycle Show. Chances are, they’ll zoom over to the Kids Zone, where kids ages 1-5 can try out sized-for-them motorcycles and ATVs on rugged terrains. They can also explore the vintage bikes on display, hear from experienced riders, check out the motorcycle building competition, and far more! There’s plenty for parents to enjoy, too, whether it’s browsing retailers or taking advantage of some of Progressive’s Parlor. $22 adults; kids under 11 free, 2-8pm on Friday; 9:30am-8pm on Saturday; 10am-5pm on Sunday. Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street, motorcycleshows.com
image: hemmings.com
-
Dog Film Festival
December 2
[All Ages]
It’s about time Man’s Best Friend gets his own festival. Now in its fourth year, the film fest is broken up into two programs: Dog Day Afternoon and It’s A Dog’s Life. The films range from as little as one minute to as long as a half hour with a mixture of animated flicks and documentaries. Plus, if you buy tickets for both programs, you get a gift at the door. The festival does advise that its films deal with “sophisticated ideas and subtle themes,” but families of all ages are welcome regardless. The only downside? Your furry friend can’t come along to the theater. A portion of every ticket benefits the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals. $15, Program 1 at 1pm, Program 2 at 2:45pm. SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, 212-592-2980, dogfilmfestival.com
-
Winter Family Fair
December 9
[Ages 3-14]
History comes to life at this holiday spectacle. Kids can meet and chat with Charles Dickens and his A Christmas Carol creations, including Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, and far more! They can take a peek at the original A Christmas Carol manuscript, interact with musicians, entertainers, and magicians, take part in arts and crafts, and sit down for a theatrical reading. Free with museum admission, 2-4:30pm. The Morgan Library and Museum, 225 Madison Avenue, 212-685-0008 ext. 560, tickets@themorgan.org, themorgan.org
-
Make Music Winter
December 21
[All Ages]
Celebrate music throughout the city with this outdoor series of parades that highlight all different music genres and their related cultures. Held during the Winter Solstice, music fans can seek out anything from an evening march with hand bells in the East Village, a Native American–inspired group chant at noon in SoHo, or Kew Gardens’ nighttime jazzy, New Orleans–inflected parade. That’s not all! Be sure to check their website for a full list of programming that extends throughout boroughs, throughout genres, and throughout the entire solstice. Free, all day. Various locations, makemusicny.org