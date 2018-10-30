10 Great Events For November & December

Dog Film Festival

December 2

[All Ages]

It’s about time Man’s Best Friend gets his own festival. Now in its fourth year, the film fest is broken up into two programs: Dog Day Afternoon and It’s A Dog’s Life. The films range from as little as one minute to as long as a half hour with a mixture of animated flicks and documentaries. Plus, if you buy tickets for both programs, you get a gift at the door. The festival does advise that its films deal with “sophisticated ideas and subtle themes,” but families of all ages are welcome regardless. The only downside? Your furry friend can’t come along to the theater. A portion of every ticket benefits the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals. $15, Program 1 at 1pm, Program 2 at 2:45pm. SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, 212-592-2980, dogfilmfestival.com