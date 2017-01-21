Giveaway: A Summer 2017 Family Membership At The Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

In partnership with Fastbreak Sports and Basketball Stars of NY, we’re giving away a summer 2017 Family Membership at the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

In partnership with our friends at Fastbreak Sports and Basketball Stars of NY, we’re giving away a summer Family Membership at the wonderful Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club to one lucky family! The membership (an $8,500 value) covers a family of four for the 2017 season, and includes a full shared cabana with the use of the club facilities–such as the club’s two pools, a private, sandy beach with swimming in the Long Island Sound, and nine har-tru tennis courts.

Located just an hour north of the city in Westchester County, the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club has provided families with a resort-like experience close to home for over 50 years. Blending historic buildings with recreational resources and outstanding cuisine, the Club also is home to a Day Camp with an air-conditioned camp center; newly renovated waterfront clubhouse and an an outdoor waterfront cafe; a marina with full-service docks, moorings, and winter storage; a playground; spacious lawns and sporting fields; and more. To learn more about the Club, visit mamaroneckbeachandyacht.com!

Fill out the form below to enter via your email address:





*indicates a required field First Name*

Last Name*

Zip Code*

Your Child's Birth/Due Date*

Child 2's Birth/Due Date

Child 3's Birth/Due Date

Child 4's Birth/Due Date

Add Child Email*

How did you hear about us?*



To enter via Facebook for more chances to win, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Monday, April 3, 2017.

Fastbreak Sports and Basketball Stars of NY are two of NYC’s premiere youth basketball programs. We recently profiled their partnership on a new facility and select programming, which you can read about here.

And for more on either program, see the descriptions and links below:

About Fastbreak Sports: Fastbreak Sports is the place where kids (ages 2-14) improve their athletic abilities, develop teamwork skills, and have fun. Their classes, teams, and leagues are designed to motivate, instill self-confidence, and teach leadership skills. Learn more at fastbreakkids.com.

About Basketball Stars of NY: Basketball Stars of NY builds character with positive reinforcement through teaching fundamental basketball skills in an environment with an overwhelming coach to athlete ratio. They emphasize skill improvement, teamwork, sportsmanship, communication, and accountability for all participants. Learn more at basketballstars.com.

Note on the Beach Club Giveaway: Membership must be used during the 2017 season. The membership excludes food, beverages, Day Camp, or any other additional private services.

By entering this giveaway you give New York Family permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter: New York Family Weekly Scoop.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save