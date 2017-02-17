Giveaway: “Sesame Street Live: Make A New Friend” At Madison Square Garden

We’re giving away 10 sets of four tickets each to “Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. This show, which runs through February 26, provides audiences with a fun-filled, interactive experience as you are invited to dance with your favorite Sesame Street friends—including Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

No matter where you’re from or where you’ve been, everyone is special–so join in! Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and their Sesame Street friends welcome Chamki, Grover’s friend from India, to Sesame Street. Together, they explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities, from singing and dancing, to sharing cookies! Join the fun and make a memory with your friends and family!

The 10 winning families can choose the show date of their choice, pending the availability of tickets. Otherwise, winning families are free to choose another show date. Winners will have the option of picking up their tickets at the New York Family office, or receiving via mail.

Deadline to enter is February, February 21, at 10am.

To enter via your email address, fill out the form below:



*indicates a required field First Name*

Last Name*

Zip Code*

Your Child's Birth/Due Date*

Child 2's Birth/Due Date

Child 3's Birth/Due Date

Child 4's Birth/Due Date

Add Child Email*

How did you hear about us?*



To enter via Facebook for more chances to win, click HERE:

About The Theater at Madison Square Garden: Stemming from a legendary venue widely known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” today MSG includes an unparalleled mix of renowned venues that span four of the nation’s largest entertainment markets. Individually, these venues are each premier showplaces, with a loyal following of fans, performers and events. Taken together, they represent an unmatched collection of venues that serve as extraordinary settings for unforgettable and defining moments. These venues are: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, California; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. To learn more, visit theateratmsg.com.

By entering this giveaway you give New York Family permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter: New York Family Weekly Scoop.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save