Game, Set, Match! The Best Tennis Facilities For Winter Play In NYC

Play Tennis Day is almost here! Every year on February 23, fans of the game celebrate with a day full of lobs, backhands, and rallies. Even though the weather is still a bit frosty, you and your kids can get a jump start on their tennis season with these fantastic programs with indoor courts. Find the one near you and serve an ace!

Flushing Meadows, Corona Park

One of the most famous tennis centers in the world, this facility has state of the art equipment and courts. They have a multitude of programs available, from Mommy and Me for three-year-olds to an academy for serious players up to age 10. If your child is serious about the sport, they can even try out for the Youth Academy that helps turn kids in to professionals. There are 12 indoor courts, each regulation-size, though they are split in to smaller courts for the younger players.

89th Street and York Avenue

Located just off the brand new Second Avenue Subway, Yorkville has two fantastic indoor courts. They have two youth programs, Pee Wee classes for ages 3-5 to introduce kids to the sport, and a Junior Development program for ages 6-17 that have progressive levels of difficulty as the students improve. The Junior Development program has a fall and winter schedule that goes until April 17, which is still open for enrollment now–payments are prorated for the length of time your child attends. The Pee Wee program’s winter session goes until the end of April and is also still open for enrollment.

Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club: 450 W. 43rd Street

New York Tennis Club: 3081 Harding Avenue

Roosevelt Island Racquet Club: 281 Main Street, Roosevelt Island

With three locations in the city, you can pick and choose which center is the best for you. All three offer indoor courts and winter programs. The MPRC offers five air-conditioned indoor courts and comfortable clubhouses, the NYTC has six courts in climate-controlled ‘bubbles’ for comfortable and fun play, and RIRC has 12 air-conditioned HarTru courts along with a new exercise room if you want to work out and play. Each location has child and adult programs so you can get back in the swing of things alongside your child.

Five locations accessible from NYC

Whatever you need from a tennis instructional program, Future Stars has it. They have five locations around the city or Long Island. With most of them taking place on college campuses, the facilities are all top-notch. Their location in Southampton is particularly notable: from September to May, they erect massive indoor tennis courts under an inflatable roof. Take some serves while the snow piles up outside.

Multiple locations through NYC, Long Island and Westchester

Whether you live in Battery Park or Long Beach, there is a Gotham Tennis location that works for you. Each location has a different setup. The facility in Mill Pond in the Bronx has 12 indoor courts and has youth programs for all skill and experience levels. In Midtown East, the Millennium UN Plaza Hotel location has an indoor hard court along with a spa and fitness center.

Locations throughout NYC

This tennis program has 10 sites in the city, from the Financial District and Chinatown to White Plains. Some locations have a large gymnasium which serves as an indoor court, including the River School on E. 35th street and Montclare School in the Upper West Side, the Hunter College facility features two full-sized tennis courts and the White Plains location rents out their indoor court throughout the winter season. Many locations have pros that are available to teach and tutor students.

BONUS! Here are four more great tennis organizations in the city that offer fantastic warm weather programming:

50 Peppe Drive, Inwood, NY

Located on the south shore of Long Island, this club features many sports but their tennis program is among their best. They have ten HarTru courts and can help players at all levels, from novices just learning how to serve to experts at the lob shot. Their head professional is David Brent, who has coached and taught tennis for over 30 years. Even better: signing up for the tennis program gives you access to the Inwood Beach Club nearby–beach access, cabanas and food for your post-match cooldown.

62 Chelsea Piers, 21st street by the Hudson River

Located at the famous Chelsea Piers mega-facility on the Hudson River, Little Aces is aimed at helping kids begin a lifelong love of tennis. It is for ages 5-6 and helps your Little Ace learn tennis skills while also improving overall fitness and athleticism. The classes take place on the Chelsea Piers basketball courts and feature the facility’s brand new tennis nets, racquets and balls. The spring session is underway so sign up now!

555 South Barry Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY

This club located just outside the city has nine outdoor courts that are always clean and ready for play. The courts are open from April until November, from 9:30am until dark each day. The members of the club range from beginners to pros so there is always a good challenge waiting. They also offer lessons if needed, and if you are feeling ambitious, they even put on tournaments! The club has fantastic amenities to go with your day of tennis.

Upper East Side: 555 E. 90th Street

Battery Park City: 212 North End Ave

With two locations in Manhattan, Asphalt Green is a perfect place to send your kids for tennis lessons. Their youth tennis program is split in to four groups by age and skill level. The younger plans focus more on basic athletics like hand-eye coordination and balance while older kids will learn more about strategy and tennis-specific skills. They partner with Super Duper Tennis instructors, who are certified by the United States Tennis Association. They also offer adult tennis that combines the sport with high-octane cardio workouts!