Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 16-18)

Through Friday, March 16

Celtic Sounds

12:30-1:30pm

One Liberty Plaza

All Ages

Stop by during lunch and enjoy traditional Celtic music! On Friday, Jameson’s Revenge will perform.

Friday, March 16

Tilt Kids Festival: Bassam Saba & Musicians of the NY Arabic Orchestra

5:30pm

Cultural Services of the French Embassy

Ages 4 and up

Part of the Tilt Kids Festival, this performance teams Bassam Saba with April Centrone and members of the New York Arabic Orchestra; they’ll take you and your kids on a journey into Arabic music. Reservations required; seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, March 17

8th Annual Irish Arts Center Book Day

9am

Various locations throughout NYC

All Ages

Celebrate Irish literature citywide on Saturday! Enjoy this free program, rich with reading opportunities, for every type of book lover. This event will be conducted in all five boroughs in various locations; please see website for details. This event starts at 9am and will last until there are no more books to give away!

NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

11am-5pm

5th Avenue (between 44th and 79th Streets)

All Ages

Come out and experience the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple. Where else can you find hundreds of happy people wearing green in the middle of March? Be sure to dress warmly so that you can truly revel in the experience. A long-standing tradition (since 1762!), this is sure to be on many a New Yorker’s event list this week.

50th Anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Screenings

12:15-4pm

The Paley Center

All Ages

Remember Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood? Chances are, your kids have never seen the show, and there’s no better way to introduce them than at this event. Every Saturday, the Paley Center will screen Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods.

Sunday, March 18

Special Day for Special Kids

10am-12pm

New York Transit Museum

All Ages

This event is designed for children with disabilities and their families. Come to the museum early and enjoy fun activities in a smaller environment. Registration is required.

Brooklyn’s St. Patrick’s Parade

1pm

Begins at: 15th Street & Prospect Park West

All Ages

Celebrate the holiday with this parade, that travels from 15th Street & Prospect Park West down 15th Street to 7th Avenue, along 7th Avenue to Garfield Place, up Garfield Place to Prospect Park West, and along Prospect Park West to 15th Street.