Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 16-18)
The best weekend events are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Friday, March 16
Celtic Sounds
12:30-1:30pm
One Liberty Plaza
All Ages
Stop by during lunch and enjoy traditional Celtic music! On Friday, Jameson’s Revenge will perform.
Friday, March 16
Tilt Kids Festival: Bassam Saba & Musicians of the NY Arabic Orchestra
5:30pm
Cultural Services of the French Embassy
Ages 4 and up
Part of the Tilt Kids Festival, this performance teams Bassam Saba with April Centrone and members of the New York Arabic Orchestra; they’ll take you and your kids on a journey into Arabic music. Reservations required; seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, March 17
8th Annual Irish Arts Center Book Day
9am
Various locations throughout NYC
All Ages
Celebrate Irish literature citywide on Saturday! Enjoy this free program, rich with reading opportunities, for every type of book lover. This event will be conducted in all five boroughs in various locations; please see website for details. This event starts at 9am and will last until there are no more books to give away!
NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
11am-5pm
5th Avenue (between 44th and 79th Streets)
All Ages
Come out and experience the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple. Where else can you find hundreds of happy people wearing green in the middle of March? Be sure to dress warmly so that you can truly revel in the experience. A long-standing tradition (since 1762!), this is sure to be on many a New Yorker’s event list this week.
50th Anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Screenings
12:15-4pm
The Paley Center
All Ages
Remember Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood? Chances are, your kids have never seen the show, and there’s no better way to introduce them than at this event. Every Saturday, the Paley Center will screen Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods.
Sunday, March 18
Special Day for Special Kids
10am-12pm
New York Transit Museum
All Ages
This event is designed for children with disabilities and their families. Come to the museum early and enjoy fun activities in a smaller environment. Registration is required.
Brooklyn’s St. Patrick’s Parade
1pm
Begins at: 15th Street & Prospect Park West
All Ages
Celebrate the holiday with this parade, that travels from 15th Street & Prospect Park West down 15th Street to 7th Avenue, along 7th Avenue to Garfield Place, up Garfield Place to Prospect Park West, and along Prospect Park West to 15th Street.