Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 20-22)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, January 20

Boro-Linc Brooklyn: Elena Moon Park and Sonia De Los Santos

6:30-8:30pm

Center for Family Life at PS 503/506

All Ages

Bring the whole family to hear the rhythmic sounds of Elena Moon Park and Sonia De Los Santos. After a Community Artist workshop, the singers will capture ears and hearts with their songs. Elena Moon Park & Friends’ melodic sound fuses together various musical traditions from all over East Asia. Sonia De Los Santos will take the audience on a musical journey with songs in English and Spanish. This lively performance is sure to entertain the whole family! Pre-registration is required.

Bloomingdale School of Music Ensembles Concert

7:30-9pm

Christ and St. Stephen’s Church

All Ages

The Bloomingdale School of Music’s Preparatory Orchestra, Intermediate Orchestra, and Bloomingdale Chamber Orchestra will perform during this semi-annual concert.

Saturday, January 21-Sunday, January 22

Inventgenuity Festival 2017

9am-5pm

PS 32/MS 442

Ages 6 and up

This weekend PS 32/MS 442 will host the Beam Center’s 8th Annual Inventgenuity Festival in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Kids 2nd grade and up can let their imaginations and tech know-how soar to new heights during this invention convention! This year’s theme, “Organic Mechanics,” will allow young makers to collaborate on the creation of “textile-based plants brought to life by a hand-cranked (and hand-built) impeller fan,” attend live demos, and participate in hands-on, 45-minute rotating workshops. Pre-registration is required. Please note: Admission is free. Workshops require a small materials fee.

Hibernators Weekend

10am-4pm

Wave Hill

All Ages

Humans are not the only ones who hibernate during the winter! Kiddos can spend the weekend learning about local plants and animals that hibernate when the weather gets chilly. Through a family art workshop where kids can make a bat or a hedgehog mask, and by joining naturalist and educator Gabriel Willow on a trail adventure, children can learn about the different survival techniques used by plants and animals during the colder months. Visit website for various times. Registration and garden admission fee are required for some events.

Sunday, January 22

Carnegie Kids: “OTOYOTOY!”

12 & 2pm

Carnegie Hall

Ages 2 and under

Bring your littlest ones (ages two and under) to Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing for the theatrical musical, “OTOYOTOY!” With a performance by Moving Star Vocal Ensemble and Friends, this immersive, humorous show is sure to entertain your kids. Seating will be on a first-come, first served basis. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.