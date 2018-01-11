Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 12-14)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, January 12

Chartreuse String Trio: By the Water

7-9pm

Bloomingdale School of Music

All Ages

Join the Bloomingdale School of Music for an evening of live music performed by the Chartreuse String Trio. The group’s musical selection will feature women composers whose work explores various forms of water and other natural elements. This wonderful event is part of the school’s free concert series.

Friday, January 12-Saturday, January 13

6th Annual Black Comic Book Festival

Friday: 10am-8pm; Saturday: 10am-7pm

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

All Ages

Learn all about the rich history of black comic book artists and their work at the 6th Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. This fest will feature film screenings, panel discussions, arts and crafts workshops for kids, and much more. Expect an action-packed day! Pre-registration is required.

Saturday, January 13

Family Art Project: Freedom Quilting Bee

10am-1pm

Wave Hill

All Ages

Join Wave Hill this Saturday for its Freedom Quilting Bee! In honor of Martin Luther King, who established the first Freedom Quilting Bee in 1966 in rural Alabama, families can create their own quilts using squares of donated fabric. Please note: Admission to the garden is free until noon only.

Read-to-Skate StoryTime

12-1pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Listen to riveting stories while earning free skate rentals at The Rink during Read-to-Skate StoryTime in Bryant Park! Kids will receive a stamped StoryTime card. Visitors who attend two StoryTime programs and also attend one program at the NYPL’s Children Center (or read one library book there) will be awarded a free skate rental for The Rink in Bryant Park. Participants can also score free books courtesy of Penguin Random House. While supplies last.

Sunday, January 14

“Breaking Ice: The Battle of the Carmens”

2:30pm

Denny Ferrell Riverbank State Park Skating Complex

All Ages

This Sunday, Alice Hall Moran will present a new vocal work featuring the Ice Theatre of New York. Part of PROTOTYPE’s Out of Bounds installment, a series of free performances of new works in public spaces, this piece takes place on the ice and is inspired by the artist’s childhood and the 1988 Winter Olympics. Please note: Skaters are encouraged to watch the performance while on the ice. In order to do so, please arrive 20 minutes prior to show time.