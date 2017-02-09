Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 10-12)

A Valentine’s Celebration of “Peanuts” at The Paley Center, Ice Festival 2017 in Central Park, Winter DayLife at The Lowline Lab, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Monday, July 31

Hippo Ballerina

7am

Dante Park

All Ages

Come out for Hippo Ballerina’s Broadway debut as she is put on display from February 7 to July 31. Created by artist Bjørn Okholm Skaarup, Hippo Ballerina is a bronze sculpture standing over 15-ft tall, weighing more than 2½ tons and dressed in a copper tutu!

Through Saturday, February 11

The Art of Storytelling with Steven Judd

Thursday & Friday: 10am; Saturday: 11am

National Museum of the American Indian

All Ages

Bring your kids to a film screening! Join filmmaker and artist Steven Judd as he screens a number of his short films, including “Indian and the Tourist,” “First Contact,” “Round Dance,” and “Shhhhh.” Then join in the discussion as he explains the filmmaking process, as well as ideas and stories behind the films.

Friday, February 10

Family Fridays: “How Big is Infinity?”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Come out and enjoy a night dedicated to the universe of math. This week’s topic: infinity! What does it mean? Let historian and mathematician, Dr. Amy Shell-Gellasch, explain the brilliant world of infinities. Pre-registration is required.

Boro-Linc Brooklyn: Opera Ebony

6:30-8:30pm

Center for Family Life at PS 503/506

All Ages

Enjoy an evening of opera presented by the talented artists of Opera Ebony. The vocalists will perform classics from some of the world’s most renowned operas. This event, although free, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are advised to arrive early to secure seats. Reservations are encouraged.

Get Down in the Boogie Down with It’s Showtime NYC

7-10pm

The Bronx Museum

All Ages

It’s Showtime NYC presents an evening filled with dancing, professional development, and fellowship. It’s Showtime NYC provides an outlet for street and subway dancers to perfect their craft, all while having fun in a safe environment. All ages are welcome to participate.

Saturday, February 11

Lowline Science and Sustainability Fair

11am-5pm

The Lowline Lab

All Ages

Are your kids fans of biology or intrigued by mother nature? If they have any interest, then the Science and Sustainability Fair at the Lowline Lab is definitely a must-see event. The Lowline Lab is hosting its first ever Science and Sustainability Fair to raise awareness of the importance of leading a sustainable life. All ages are welcome to join, get educated, and have some fun during these workshops. Tickets are free, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.

A Valentine’s Celebration of “Peanuts”

12-4pm

The Paley Center for Media

All Ages

The Paley Center’s A Valentine’s Celebration of “Peanuts” will take place this Saturday and will feature screenings of the classic Valentine-themed “Peanuts” television specials, crafts, and even a visit from Snoopy! The beloved dog will pay a visit from 1pm to 3pm and it’s a perfect opportunity to bring your children and mingle with the cool “Peanuts” characters. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in costume.

Year of the Rooster Celebration

1:30-3:30pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

In partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, Brookfield Place is happy to present its Year of the Rooster Celebration. The event will feature traditional Chinese dances and music, as well as a martial arts demonstration. You can also show up a little earlier (1:30pm) for the traditional lion parade that is meant to bring good luck and good faith to all.

Ice Festival 2017

3-7pm

Central Park

All Ages

Join Central Park for its 6th annual Ice Festival this Saturday! Watch as the ice-sculpting artists of Okamoto Studio recreate one of the park’s sculptures entirely from blocks of ice using chain saws, ice picks and chisels. Afterwards stick around for the Silent Disco and food truck goodies from Wafels and Dinges, Crepe Crave, Uncle Gussy’s Greek, and Don Café. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Saturday, February 11-Sunday, February 12

New York Family Camp Fairs

12-3pm

Saturday: Borough of Manhattan Community College; Sunday: Brooklyn Heights Montessori School

All Ages

What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child. Families can meet dozens of day camps (in and out of the city) and sleepaway camps (from all over the Northeast) at the Camp Fairs. The fairs are also free, and children are welcome. Most importantly, the Camp Fairs offer families the unprecedented opportunity to speak with a big host of camp directors and get essential questions answered.

Special Bonus: Anyone who registers and attends the February 11 or 12 Camp Fairs will automatically be registered to win a family membership for this summer at the amazing Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club. A giveaway worth $8,500!

Sunday, February 12

Essex Street Market Presents: Winter DayLife

11am-5pm

The Lowline Lab

All Ages

Join the Essex Street Market in celebrating the great outdoors while staying warm and dry during its second annual Winter DayLife event at the Lowline Lab! Grab your favorite fare and sample the best of Essex Street Market–from pastries to pickle dogs, to giant prosciutto sandwiches–all in the Lowline’s virtual outdoor reality space.