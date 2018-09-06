Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 7-9)

New York Bike Jumble at Old Stone House, Ferragosto 2018 on Arthur Avenue, West Side County Fair in Riverside Park, and more!

Through Saturday, September 8

7th Annual Morningside Lights

Various times

Columbia University and Morningside Park

All Ages

As part of the Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts, enjoy a week of free community art workshops that will culminate in a procession of handmade lanterns in Morningside Park. Pre-registration is required for workshop participation.

Friday, September 7

PaleyGX Launch Party

6pm-12am

The Paley Center for Media

All Ages

Meet with celebrity gamers and YouTube stars at the free PaleyGX Launch Party! There will also be a chance to hang with members of the New York Red Bulls, play the brand-new Spider-Man PS4 game, experiment with virtual reality gaming, and more. Groove out to the DJ and snack as you game with your console of choice. Reservations are recommended.

Family Fridays: “Impossible Tangles, Impossible Braids”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Figure out just what can’t be untangled during this fun mathematical adventure at the National Museum of Mathematics! Registration is required.

Saturday, September 8

New York Bike Jumble

10am-4pm

Old Stone House

All Ages

Back-to-school bikers will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals.

Hummingbird Hootenanny

11am

South Cove

All Ages

Kick off fall with a celebration of the hummingbird. Kids can check out a hummingbird watch zone, take a bird-watching and nature walk, and enjoy a live performance and hum-along with bluegrass band Astrograss. Plus, make bird wings and masks and help weave a human-sized hummingbird nest!

Saturday, September 8-Sunday, September 9

Gracie Square Art Show

10am-5pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Back for its 46th year, this art show is perfect for the whole family, offering art on the water as well as kids’ programs such as MoMA’s Picasso Jr, where MoMa staff lead kids in projects and offer MoMA family passes. Shop for paintings, get a bite to eat, or just enjoy the view! This event will take place rain or shine.

Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

11am-7pm

City Island

All Ages

Check out at paintings, photography, jewelry, crafts, body products, and more during City Island’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair. Plus, kids can get their faces painted and chow down on treats!

Sunday, September 9

Ferragosto 2018

12-6pm

Arthur Avenue (between Crescent Avenue and 187th Street)

All Ages

Ferragosto 2018 on Arthur Avenue is the place to be this Sunday for all things Italiano! This street fair will offer face painting for children, Italian street food, and live performances from Nick Vero, Natalie Pinto, and others.

Sakura Park Festival

12-8pm

Sakura Park

All Ages

The Sakura Park Festival celebrates global arts, food, and community in Harlem. Experience global dance, live music from Brooklyn to Bali, games, and hands-on activities lead by renowned artisans. Neighborhood restaurants and select purveyors offer dining options for every palate and budget all day.

West Side County Fair

1-6pm

Pier I in Riverside Park

All Ages

What better way is there to spend a Sunday than at a county fair? The West Side County Fair in Riverside Park will include attractions like sideshow performers, carnival rides and games, stilt walkers, aerialists, and live music. Plus, be sure to end your day at the fair with cotton candy or another yummy treat! The rain date for this event is Sunday, September 16.