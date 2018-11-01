Free Family Events This Weekend! (November 2-4)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Friday, November 9

“Mirror Mirror” Exhibition

All day

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Mirror Mirror features two of Daniel Rozin’s iconic interactive sculptures that combine the dexterity of robotics and computer vision to create incredibly curious and engaging artworks. Each mirror that Rozin creates is grounded in the gestures of the body and becomes complete when activated by the viewer.

Beginning Friday, November 2

Canstruction 2018

10am-8pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee. Runs through Thursday, November 15.

Saturday, November 3

Elena Moon Park: “Rabbit Days and Dumplings”

11am

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Elena Moon Park and Friends celebrates folk and children’s music from all over East Asia, reinterpreted to mix various musical traditions, languages, styles, and stories. The tunes range from northern Japanese sea shanties to Tibetan jump rope rhymes, joyous Korean harvest sing-alongs, and Taiwanese train songs. Elena, who also plays fiddle, trumpet, mandolin, and more with Dan Zanes and Friends and Sonia De Los Santos, leads a fun and adventurous group of musicians for this cross-cultural musical fiesta. Expect to dance and sing to tunes in Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Tibetan, Taiwanese, Spanish and English!

Pumpkin Smash

11am-2pm

Hudson River Park

All Ages

Bring your pumpkins, jack o’ lanterns, and gourds to Chelsea Waterside Park for Hudson River Park’s annual Pumpkin Smash! Participants can smash their pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project will turn the pulp into compost for NYC parks. Refreshments will be served.

Sunday, November 4

242nd Commemoration of the Battle of Fort Washington

12-3pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

For the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Fort Washington, head up to Fort Tryon Park for a day of 18th century fun. Watch as the Brigade of the American Revolution perform drills, a blacksmith demonstrates his craft, and more. Plus enjoy 18th century music, games, and arts and crafts. There will also be a prize for the most authentic costume, so come dressed up!