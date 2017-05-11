Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 12-14)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Monday, June 19

“Twenty Five Hours” Exhibit

8am-11pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

The works of popular New York City-based artist Jesse Chun will be on display in the Community Room and entry gallery at 99 Plymouth in Brooklyn Bridge Park through June 19. “Twenty Five Hours,” part of the continuing program of local art displayed in the park, encourages visitors to explore the exhibition of paintings and prints that “transform site-specific data into visual poems.” Born from Chun’s research-intensive data collection on the Brooklyn Waterfront and the East River’s tides, the text-based canvas paintings and paper and organza prints result in an installation that is visually engaging and breathtaking.

Friday, May 12

United We Swing

10:30-11:30am

Columbus Circle Park to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall

All Ages

On Friday, May 12th, more than 300 high school jazz musicians, band directors, and parents will be joined by world-renowned musician and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s managing and artistic director Wynton Marsalis, as well as musicians and community members, for United We Swing, a “Second Line” Parade from Columbus Circle Park to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, in celebration and support of arts programs and arts education nationwide.

The Piano Recital: A Journey Through Time

7pm

Bloomingdale School of Music

All Ages

Take a journey through music’s timeline, as Allison Lander presents piano pieces spanning the 18th to the 20th Century! Rachmaninov, Bach, and other notable composers will be featured.

Saturday, May 13

3rd Annual Hudson River Park Games

9:30am-4pm

Hudson River Park

All Ages

Ring in the beginning of summer in New York City with the Hudson River Park Games! This event brings together the general public to participate in games, stop by at a wellness station, do some yoga, and, of course, enjoy the scenery. Registration is required for this event and competitors as well as spectators are all welcome to attend. See event website for specific details on registration and fees.

Dinosaur Day at Jurassic Playground

10am-1pm

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

All Ages

Enjoy this fun dinosaur-themed day in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Children of all ages and their dinosaur costumes are welcome to enjoy face painting and other arts & crafts activities at Jurassic Playground.

Go Fish! Festival

10am-2pm

Wagner Park

All Ages

Gather in Wagner Park this Saturday for a fishing festival! All ages are welcome to participate in catch-and-release fishing sessions led by master anglers. Visitors can learn about the Hudson River’s marine life and catch their own fish using barbless hooks. The day’s festivities will also include an arts and crafts workshop, a bird-watching class, and a special performance by Arm-of-the-Sea Theater. All equipment including rods, reels, bait, and binoculars will be provided.

New York Bike Jumble

10am-4pm

Washington/JJ Bryne Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Enter this bargain bonanza, where bicycles–and anything related to them–are for sale. New bikes, old bikes, helmets, accessories, and everything else will be up for grabs. So be sure to come out and fulfill your cycling needs!

Catch the Cool: City Through Our Senses

11am-4pm

The Queens Museum, Queens

All Ages

Join the Queens Museum for its annual Catch the Cool family festival this Saturday! Families with children of all ages are invited to this free drop-in event for a gallery hunt, live performances, bilingual story time, photo ops in the photo booth, a kid’s yoga session, and more. Plus, museum admission will be free all day!

Make Some Noise: A Celebration of Women and Music

5-9pm

Riverside Park

All Ages

This free concert celebrates women and music in combination with Summer on the Hudson. Join NYC college students for singing, jazz, pop, and other genres of music in the park! Featured artists set to take the stage include Zoe Alleyn, FogoAzulNYC, Yingjia, and others. Bring a blanket, bring friends, and enjoy the show.

Sunday, May 14

Japan Day

9:30am-4pm

Central Park

All Ages

This Sunday, gather in the Bandshell Area at Central Park to celebrate the 11th annual Japan Day NYC. Start the day with a 4-mile mini-marathon and kids’ races, then enjoy a variety of traditional Japanese cuisine and family-friendly activities, as well as stage performances all day long.

“Ten Thousand Birds” Performance

3-4:30pm

Morningside Park

All Ages

Celebrate spring this Sunday during an immersive musical performance in Morningside Park. This outdoor performance of John Luther Adams’ “Ten Thousand Birds“ will be performed by the 20-member Alarm Will Sound ensemble with music director Alan Pierson. Attendees can enjoy the music as they walk because performers will be placed throughout Morningside Park to mimic the sounds of a forest as they play material inspired by bird songs of the Eastern Hardwood Forest.