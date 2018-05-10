New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 11-13)

    The best weekend events are free!

     By New York Family

    The NYC Holi Hai Festival will take place this Saturday on Governors Island! Photo via govisland.com.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Through Sunday, May 20

    Queens Spring Fair
    Monday-Friday: 4-11pm; Saturday & Sunday: 12-11pm
    New York Hall of Science
    All Ages
    Enjoy all the fair’s activities! Check the website for hours; they vary by day. Please note: Admission is free; ride tickets may be purchased for a fee.

    Friday, May 11

    STEM Career Expo
    5:30-8pm
    New York Hall of Science
    Ages 12 and up
    This career expo is great for any kid interested in a future in STEM; they can learn and engage in hands-on activities. The event is free but RSVP is required.

    Family Fridays: “Fractal Waves: Oceans, LEGO, and the Mathematics of Happiness”
    6:30-8pm
    National Museum of Mathematics
    All Ages
    Learn about why fractal waves make us happy during this Family Friday session at MoMath! Author Sunil Singh will explain how ocean waves correlate to fractals and lead a LEGO building activity. Registration is required.

    Movies Under the Stars: “Ferdinand”
    7:30-11pm
    Carl Schurz Park
    All Ages
    Catch the movie Ferdinand outside, and be sure to arrive early for ice cream, popcorn, face painting, and more.

    Saturday, May 12

    New York Bike Jumble
    10am-4pm
    Old Stone House, Park Slope
    All Ages
    Bikers of all ages will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals.

    Greek Heritage Festival
    11am-7pm
    Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
    All Ages
    Join others on 91st street for a celebration featuring homemade foods, desserts, Greek music, dancing, and special activities for kids.

    Connecting Through Food
    12-3pm
    Socrates Sculpture Park
    All Ages
    At this cold prep food demo, kids and parents can learn to cook healthy food together.

    LIC Springs! Festival
    12-5pm
    Vernon Boulevard (between 46th and 50th Avenues), Long Island City
    All Ages
    Head to this fest and enjoy live music, dance, and theater performances, as well as interactive lessons, art and sculpture-making, fitness classes, food, pop-up activities, sports, and more. The event is located between 46th and 50th Avenues on Vernon Boulevard.

    NYC Holi Hai
    12-7pm
    Governors Island
    All Ages
    Partake in the most colorful multi-cultural event New York City has to offer this Saturday when you attend the 9th annual Holi Hai Festival on Governors Island. Attendees will enjoy a day of live music, dance performances, and, of course, lots of food. Don’t forget to wear white!

    Saturday, May 12-Sunday, May 13

    Kids Food Fest
    10am-4pm
    Westfield World Trade Center
    All Ages
    Attention all foodies: Join Westfield World Trade Center for the Kids Food Festival! This two-day food extravaganza will feature live cooking demos for kids with celebrated chefs, as well as musical performances and the Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt. Among the culinary world celebs scheduled to attend are Aaron McCargo, Jr., Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop and MasterChef Junior contestants. Kids can rock out during performances from Suzi Shelton, Silva Dance Company, and more. Please note: General admission is free. Tickets for cooking demos are $25.

    Sunday, May 13

    Japan Day
    9:30am-4pm
    Central Park
    All Ages
    This Sunday, gather in the Bandshell Area at Central Park to celebrate the 12th annual Japan Day NYC. Start the day with a 4-mile mini-marathon and kids’ races, then enjoy a variety of tradition Japanese cuisine and family-friendly activities, as well as stage performances all day long.

    Mother’s Day Café
    10am-2pm
    Kellogg’s NYC
    All Ages
    Join Kellogg’s NYC for a pop-up Mother’s Day Café! This event will feature storytime with Strand Book Store, 10-minute massages provided by Zeel, a hair and makeup bar from GLAMSQUAD, and sweet treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar.

