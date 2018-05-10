Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 11-13)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, May 20

Queens Spring Fair

Monday-Friday: 4-11pm; Saturday & Sunday: 12-11pm

New York Hall of Science

All Ages

Enjoy all the fair’s activities! Check the website for hours; they vary by day. Please note: Admission is free; ride tickets may be purchased for a fee.

Friday, May 11

STEM Career Expo

5:30-8pm

New York Hall of Science

Ages 12 and up

This career expo is great for any kid interested in a future in STEM; they can learn and engage in hands-on activities. The event is free but RSVP is required.

Family Fridays: “Fractal Waves: Oceans, LEGO, and the Mathematics of Happiness”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Learn about why fractal waves make us happy during this Family Friday session at MoMath! Author Sunil Singh will explain how ocean waves correlate to fractals and lead a LEGO building activity. Registration is required.

Movies Under the Stars: “Ferdinand”

7:30-11pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Catch the movie Ferdinand outside, and be sure to arrive early for ice cream, popcorn, face painting, and more.

Saturday, May 12

New York Bike Jumble

10am-4pm

Old Stone House, Park Slope

All Ages

Bikers of all ages will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals.

Greek Heritage Festival

11am-7pm

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

All Ages

Join others on 91st street for a celebration featuring homemade foods, desserts, Greek music, dancing, and special activities for kids.

Connecting Through Food

12-3pm

Socrates Sculpture Park

All Ages

At this cold prep food demo, kids and parents can learn to cook healthy food together.

LIC Springs! Festival

12-5pm

Vernon Boulevard (between 46th and 50th Avenues), Long Island City

All Ages

Head to this fest and enjoy live music, dance, and theater performances, as well as interactive lessons, art and sculpture-making, fitness classes, food, pop-up activities, sports, and more. The event is located between 46th and 50th Avenues on Vernon Boulevard.

NYC Holi Hai

12-7pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Partake in the most colorful multi-cultural event New York City has to offer this Saturday when you attend the 9th annual Holi Hai Festival on Governors Island. Attendees will enjoy a day of live music, dance performances, and, of course, lots of food. Don’t forget to wear white!

Saturday, May 12-Sunday, May 13

Kids Food Fest

10am-4pm

Westfield World Trade Center

All Ages

Attention all foodies: Join Westfield World Trade Center for the Kids Food Festival! This two-day food extravaganza will feature live cooking demos for kids with celebrated chefs, as well as musical performances and the Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt. Among the culinary world celebs scheduled to attend are Aaron McCargo, Jr., Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop and MasterChef Junior contestants. Kids can rock out during performances from Suzi Shelton, Silva Dance Company, and more. Please note: General admission is free. Tickets for cooking demos are $25.

Sunday, May 13

Japan Day

9:30am-4pm

Central Park

All Ages

This Sunday, gather in the Bandshell Area at Central Park to celebrate the 12th annual Japan Day NYC. Start the day with a 4-mile mini-marathon and kids’ races, then enjoy a variety of tradition Japanese cuisine and family-friendly activities, as well as stage performances all day long.

Mother’s Day Café

10am-2pm

Kellogg’s NYC

All Ages

Join Kellogg’s NYC for a pop-up Mother’s Day Café! This event will feature storytime with Strand Book Store, 10-minute massages provided by Zeel, a hair and makeup bar from GLAMSQUAD, and sweet treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar.