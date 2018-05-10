Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 11-13)
The best weekend events are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Sunday, May 20
Queens Spring Fair
Monday-Friday: 4-11pm; Saturday & Sunday: 12-11pm
New York Hall of Science
All Ages
Enjoy all the fair’s activities! Check the website for hours; they vary by day. Please note: Admission is free; ride tickets may be purchased for a fee.
Friday, May 11
STEM Career Expo
5:30-8pm
New York Hall of Science
Ages 12 and up
This career expo is great for any kid interested in a future in STEM; they can learn and engage in hands-on activities. The event is free but RSVP is required.
Family Fridays: “Fractal Waves: Oceans, LEGO, and the Mathematics of Happiness”
6:30-8pm
National Museum of Mathematics
All Ages
Learn about why fractal waves make us happy during this Family Friday session at MoMath! Author Sunil Singh will explain how ocean waves correlate to fractals and lead a LEGO building activity. Registration is required.
Movies Under the Stars: “Ferdinand”
7:30-11pm
Carl Schurz Park
All Ages
Catch the movie Ferdinand outside, and be sure to arrive early for ice cream, popcorn, face painting, and more.
Saturday, May 12
New York Bike Jumble
10am-4pm
Old Stone House, Park Slope
All Ages
Bikers of all ages will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals.
Greek Heritage Festival
11am-7pm
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
All Ages
Join others on 91st street for a celebration featuring homemade foods, desserts, Greek music, dancing, and special activities for kids.
Connecting Through Food
12-3pm
Socrates Sculpture Park
All Ages
At this cold prep food demo, kids and parents can learn to cook healthy food together.
LIC Springs! Festival
12-5pm
Vernon Boulevard (between 46th and 50th Avenues), Long Island City
All Ages
Head to this fest and enjoy live music, dance, and theater performances, as well as interactive lessons, art and sculpture-making, fitness classes, food, pop-up activities, sports, and more. The event is located between 46th and 50th Avenues on Vernon Boulevard.
NYC Holi Hai
12-7pm
Governors Island
All Ages
Partake in the most colorful multi-cultural event New York City has to offer this Saturday when you attend the 9th annual Holi Hai Festival on Governors Island. Attendees will enjoy a day of live music, dance performances, and, of course, lots of food. Don’t forget to wear white!
Saturday, May 12-Sunday, May 13
Kids Food Fest
10am-4pm
Westfield World Trade Center
All Ages
Attention all foodies: Join Westfield World Trade Center for the Kids Food Festival! This two-day food extravaganza will feature live cooking demos for kids with celebrated chefs, as well as musical performances and the Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt. Among the culinary world celebs scheduled to attend are Aaron McCargo, Jr., Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop and MasterChef Junior contestants. Kids can rock out during performances from Suzi Shelton, Silva Dance Company, and more. Please note: General admission is free. Tickets for cooking demos are $25.
Sunday, May 13
Japan Day
9:30am-4pm
Central Park
All Ages
This Sunday, gather in the Bandshell Area at Central Park to celebrate the 12th annual Japan Day NYC. Start the day with a 4-mile mini-marathon and kids’ races, then enjoy a variety of tradition Japanese cuisine and family-friendly activities, as well as stage performances all day long.
Mother’s Day Café
10am-2pm
Kellogg’s NYC
All Ages
Join Kellogg’s NYC for a pop-up Mother’s Day Café! This event will feature storytime with Strand Book Store, 10-minute massages provided by Zeel, a hair and makeup bar from GLAMSQUAD, and sweet treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar.