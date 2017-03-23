Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 24-26)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, March 26

NYC 2017 Teen Author Festival

Various times

Various locations throughout NYC

Ages 13 and up

Meet young adult authors at the 10th NYC Teen Author Festival. Genres present will range from feminism, difficult characters, panel readings, personal essays, and everything in between; teen authors will be present to showcase their work and interact with others. Events will be hosted at different venues throughout NYC, so be sure to see website for details! Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and each event is free!

Friday, March 24

Dr. Seuss Celebration: Read to Succeed

11am-12pm

Epiphany Library

All Ages

Help interactive pop duo Presley and Melody celebrate beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss during their concert at Epiphany Library this Friday. The musical pair’s program will include visual aids and props and incorporate reading, singing, and audience participation as a way to promote reading literacy. Child viewers will be transformed into engaged performers.

Neighborhood Concert: Falu’s Bollywood Orchestra

7:30pm

Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College

All Ages

Celebrate the magic of Bollywood this Friday with New York-based singer Falu Shah at John Jay College’s Gerald W. Lynch Theater. The Mumbai-born performer combines classical Indian music with contemporary western pop and jazz while exploring popular 1960’s Bollywood hits. Accompanying will be Falu’s Bollywood Orchestra, with Deep Singh playing tabla and percussion, Soumya Chatterjee on the violin and guitar, Elzbieta Weyman on the viola, and Yves Dharamraj on the cello, among others.

Saturday, March 25

Just Water Family Day

10am-4pm

Trinity Church Wall Street

All Ages

Explore various environmental issues during Just Water Family Day this Saturday at Trinity Church Wall Street. During this day-long event, kids of all ages will learn about water justice through several interactive activities that include music and storytelling, as well as science shows hosted by Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute, and a presentation by “Lost Boy of Sudan” Salva Dut, the founder of Water for South Sudan, Inc. which provides remote villages in his native South Sudan with access to fresh water.

Pedro Winter’s “Stereokids”

2-5pm

Cultural Services of the French Embassy

Ages 3 and up

Catch French DJ Pedro Winter (Busy P) during his dance party at the second annual Tilt Kids Festival this Saturday. As part of the Tilt Kids Festival’s mission of encouraging children to explore art and cultural diversity, DJ Pedro Winter–who has previously collaborated with Daft Punk–will be bringing bits of his popular “grown up music festival for kids” all the way from France to NYC. Fun for both kids and parents, “StéréoKids” will also feature several of Winter’s friends.

Beginning Sunday, March 26

Macy’s Flower Show: “Carnival”

10am-10pm

Macy’s Herald Square

All Ages

What better way to welcome spring than by stopping by Macy’s Department Store to view their iconic annual Flower Show? Bring the whole family and open your senses to an amazing experience. See the stunning blossoms and extravagant, colorful displays while enjoying entrancing aromas as you walk through hundreds of gorgeous flower arrangements contributed from gardens all over the country. Plus, there will be special events throughout the show including live music, kid-friendly activities, and seminars. Families have two weeks to check out this vibrant event! Runs through Sunday, April 9.

Sunday, March 26

Carnegie Kids: Polygraph Lounge

12pm & 2pm

Carnegie Hall

Ages 2-6

Inspire the budding musician within your young ones as they participate in this free concert with Polygraph Lounge. For 45 minutes children will sing along, dance, and test out the duo’s musical instruments. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the concert, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Greek Independence Day Parade

1:30-4:30pm

Fifth Avenue (from 64th to 79th Streets)

All Ages

The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York will host the 2017 Greek Independence Day Parade on Sunday, March 26 from 1:30-4:30pm from 64th to 79th Streets. Check out the parade FAQ page for more details.