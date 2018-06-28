Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 29-July 1)

Broadway in the Boros, Go! It’s A Family Festival at the High Line, Brooklyn Creative Market 2018 at Brooklyn Children’s Museum, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, June 29

Broadway in the Boros: Queens

12-1pm

Kaufman Astoria Studios

All Ages

The Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment will present Broadway in the Boros this Friday in the Backlot of Kaufman Astoria Studios in Queens. All ages can enjoy performances from the current casts of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the 2018 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, Once On This Island. Plus, following the performance, the Museum of the Moving Image will be offering free museum admission!

Metropolitan Opera Recital

7-8:30pm

Socrates Sculpture Park

All Ages

Join the Metropolitan Opera for a free outdoor performance as the sun sets in Socrates Sculpture Park. Met singers will perform arias backed by live instrumentation.

Saturday, June 30

Go! It’s A Family Festival

10am-1pm

The High Line

All Ages

Join the High Line for its Go! It’s A Family Festival. Families with children of all ages and abilities are welcome during this morning of free programming. Activities include storytime with Drag Queen Story Hour, a movement workshop with Parcon NYC, art making with ArchForKids, and a mobile garden workshop. Reservations are encouraged. This event will be held rain or shine.

Reading Room Kids: Justin the Magician

12-1pm

Bryant Park

Ages 1-10

Bring the kids over to Bryant Park for one of its Summer Saturday activities! Justin the Magician is sure to delight and wow your child with his sleight of hand and illusions that will leave them asking how he pulled it off. The event is held in the Reading Room toward the 42nd Street side of the park, and the space will hold multiple other children’s events for free this summer.

Brooklyn Creative Market 2018

12-5pm

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

All Ages

At this pop-up shop designed by young entrepreneurs, young creators can share and sell their work. The event will take place on the rooftop of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and in addition to the market of more than 40 vendors, will include interactive experiences, live performances, two DJs, and far more family fun. Inspire your child to dream big and see what other young people are thinking up.

Movies Under the Stars: “Wonder Woman”

8-11pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

Grab a blanket and spread out with snacks (and the fam) as you watch Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, fight the forces of evil.

Beginning Sunday, July 1

Pop-Up Maker Space

4pm

Pier 84 in Hudson River Park

All Ages

This summer, drop by Hudson River Park’s Pop-Up Maker Space at Pier 84. All ages can create and test marine-themed projects and inventions every Sunday afternoon. Pre-registration is recommended. All supplies will be provided. Runs Sundays through Sunday, August 26.