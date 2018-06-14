Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 15-17)
Adventures NYC in Central Park, The Rubin Museum Block Party, 36th Annual Mermaid Parade on Coney Island, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Friday, June 15-Sunday, June 17
“Of Granite and Glass”
Friday & Saturday at 7pm; Sunday at 5pm
Brookfield Place
All Ages
Of Granite and Glass is based on Boccaccio’s 14th century Decameron. The dance will combine various styles and ideas. The show is at 7pm on June 15 and June 16, and 5pm on June 17.
Saturday, June 16
15th Annual Hunts Point Fish Parade & Summer Festival
10am-5pm
Parade: Hunts Point Riverside Park; Festival: Barretto Point Park
All Ages
Join the Fish Parade for a colorful parade of floats created by South Bronx residents that highlight environmental awareness and community advocacy. The parade begins at Hunts Point Riverside Park and culminates at Barretto Point Park with the block-long Hunts Point Summer Festival. The festival features a main stage, live entertainment, info, and activities by local groups.
Ladybug Day
11am-12pm
Washington Market Park
All Ages
Join the park in releasing ladybugs, which will help the ecosystem!
Adventures NYC
11am-4pm
Central Park
All Ages
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Explore the great outdoors with Adventures NYC, a day of extreme outdoor fun sponsored by the NYC Parks Department. Head to Central Park to participate in a variety of outdoor sports. There will be rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga obstacle races, zip lining, outdoor survival training, and more. This event will take place rain or shine.
The 36th Annual Mermaid Parade
1pm
Coney Island Boardwalk
All Ages
A harbinger of summer, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is the largest art parade in the country! The parade combines ocean myths and seaside kitsch into a fun-loving procession of more than 3,000 revelers from all five boroughs.
Story Pirates: Stuck in the Stone Age
3-4pm
Housing Works Bookstore Cafe
All Ages
Catch a performance and workshop with the Story Pirates. They’ll lead group activities and reads passages from the book, Stuck in the Stone Age by Geoff Rodkey. Afterwards, they’ll help audience members write stories of their own.
Sunday, June 17
2018 Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival
11am-6pm
6th Avenue (between 48th and 49th Streets)
All Ages
Grab a bite of Jewish culture this Sunday during the 2018 Taste of Jewish Culture Festival! Organized by The Workmen’s Circle, this tasty fest will feature Jewish style food from some of NYC’s finest eateries including Ben’s Kosher Deli, Empanada Papa, Glazed and Confused, The Wandering Que, Breads Bakery, and many others. Plus be sure to stick around for kid’s activities and performances from Aaron Alexander & NY Klezmer Series All-Stars and others.
18th Annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival
12-4pm
Museum at Eldridge Street
All Ages
Sunday, June 17th marks the Museum at Eldridge Street’s 18th Annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival! It will feature Klezmer music, Chinese paper folding, Puerto Rican mask making, scribal arts, bomba and plena, dumpling making, egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas. Celebrate this neighborhood’s unique culture!
Rubin Museum Block Party: We Make the Future
1-4pm
The Rubin Museum
All Ages
This free event offers art activities for kids of all ages that include an indoor plant trailer, drone demo, and more. There will also be performances by Falu’s Bazaar, a Cham dance and sand mandala by Palyul Monk, a Circle dance performance by elders from India Home, and Ajna Dance. Popcorn and ice cream will also be available for purchase. This event include free all-day admission to the Museum and will take place rain or shine.
Queens Symphony Orchestra: A Thousand and One Nights
3-6pm
Queens College
All Ages
Listen to Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade during this free orchestral performance at Queens College.