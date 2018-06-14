Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 15-17)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, June 15-Sunday, June 17

“Of Granite and Glass”

Friday & Saturday at 7pm; Sunday at 5pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Of Granite and Glass is based on Boccaccio’s 14th century Decameron. The dance will combine various styles and ideas. The show is at 7pm on June 15 and June 16, and 5pm on June 17.

Saturday, June 16

15th Annual Hunts Point Fish Parade & Summer Festival

10am-5pm

Parade: Hunts Point Riverside Park; Festival: Barretto Point Park

All Ages

Join the Fish Parade for a colorful parade of floats created by South Bronx residents that highlight environmental awareness and community advocacy. The parade begins at Hunts Point Riverside Park and culminates at Barretto Point Park with the block-long Hunts Point Summer Festival. The festival features a main stage, live entertainment, info, and activities by local groups.

Ladybug Day

11am-12pm

Washington Market Park

All Ages

Join the park in releasing ladybugs, which will help the ecosystem!

Adventures NYC

11am-4pm

Central Park

All Ages

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Explore the great outdoors with Adventures NYC, a day of extreme outdoor fun sponsored by the NYC Parks Department. Head to Central Park to participate in a variety of outdoor sports. There will be rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga obstacle races, zip lining, outdoor survival training, and more. This event will take place rain or shine.

The 36th Annual Mermaid Parade

1pm

Coney Island Boardwalk

All Ages

A harbinger of summer, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is the largest art parade in the country! The parade combines ocean myths and seaside kitsch into a fun-loving procession of more than 3,000 revelers from all five boroughs.

Story Pirates: Stuck in the Stone Age

3-4pm

Housing Works Bookstore Cafe

All Ages

Catch a performance and workshop with the Story Pirates. They’ll lead group activities and reads passages from the book, Stuck in the Stone Age by Geoff Rodkey. Afterwards, they’ll help audience members write stories of their own.

Sunday, June 17

2018 Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival

11am-6pm

6th Avenue (between 48th and 49th Streets)

All Ages

Grab a bite of Jewish culture this Sunday during the 2018 Taste of Jewish Culture Festival! Organized by The Workmen’s Circle, this tasty fest will feature Jewish style food from some of NYC’s finest eateries including Ben’s Kosher Deli, Empanada Papa, Glazed and Confused, The Wandering Que, Breads Bakery, and many others. Plus be sure to stick around for kid’s activities and performances from Aaron Alexander & NY Klezmer Series All-Stars and others.

18th Annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival

12-4pm

Museum at Eldridge Street

All Ages

Sunday, June 17th marks the Museum at Eldridge Street’s 18th Annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival! It will feature Klezmer music, Chinese paper folding, Puerto Rican mask making, scribal arts, bomba and plena, dumpling making, egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas. Celebrate this neighborhood’s unique culture!

Rubin Museum Block Party: We Make the Future

1-4pm

The Rubin Museum

All Ages

This free event offers art activities for kids of all ages that include an indoor plant trailer, drone demo, and more. There will also be performances by Falu’s Bazaar, a Cham dance and sand mandala by Palyul Monk, a Circle dance performance by elders from India Home, and Ajna Dance. Popcorn and ice cream will also be available for purchase. This event include free all-day admission to the Museum and will take place rain or shine.

Queens Symphony Orchestra: A Thousand and One Nights

3-6pm

Queens College

All Ages

Listen to Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade during this free orchestral performance at Queens College.