Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 1-3)
It’s My Park Day in Union Square Park, 16th Annual Drums Along the Hudson Festival in Inwood Hill Park, Stars in the Alley, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Tuesday, September 4
Splash Pad
10am-7pm
LeFrak Center in Prospect Park
Ages 12 and under
Cool off this summer at the Splash Pad! Designed for children under 12 and their care-givers, the Splash Pad features more than 20 water jets and makes for a great escape from the hot summer sun.
Through Wednesday, June 13
Google’s Pop-Up Mini Golf Course
12-8pm
350 6th Avenue, Manhattan
Ages 6 and up
Interact with Google products, win prizes, and enjoy some treats all while playing mini golf at Google’s promotional pop-up mini golf course. Each hole is inspired by different rooms found in a home and guests will see how Google Assistant can be used everyday in the household. The pop-up mini golf course will open Wednesday, May 30 and continue into the first two weeks of June.
Beginning Friday, June 1
In Search of Earth’s Secrets: A Pop-Up Science Encounter
1-5pm
Brooklyn Bridge Park
All Ages
Kids can explore kiosks to learn about the Earth’s past, which was discovered through the research done by the JOIDES Resolution vessel. Runs Thursday through Sunday until Sunday, June 17.
Friday, June 1
Stars in the Alley
1pm
Shubert Alley
All Ages
Come see your favorite Broadway productions, all together, and for free at “Stars in the Alley” in Shubert Alley. The concert will feature performances from 19 musicals, both new this season and long-running favorites, including three nominees for the Tony’s 2018 Best Musical Award. Other shows include “Aladdin,” “Anastasia,” “Carousel,” “Chicago,” “Kinky Boots,” “Waitress,” and many more.
Friday, June 1-Saturday, June 2
Red Hook Fest
Friday: 5:30-8:30pm; Saturday: 2-7pm
Various locations
All Ages
Now in its 25th year, the Red Hook Fest has two days of activities planned. On Friday, head to the Community Cookout & DJ Dance Party from 5:30-8:30pm at 71 Sullivan St in Brooklyn and enjoy a performance by DJ Mikey Palms. On Saturday, see a series of mainstage performances between 2pm and 7pm at IKEA’s Erie Basin Park on 1 Beard Street. This will feature performances by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, Bombazo Dance Company, Soul Science Lab, and Peliroja. There will also be several youth groups, community groups, activities, and resources available.
Saturday, June 2
It’s My Park Day
10am-1pm
Union Square Park
All Ages
Head to Union Square Park for a day full of fun for the little ones. Activities include a sustainable story time, a corner designed for scientific exploration, a smoothie bike (hop on for a sweet, sustainable treat!), herb gardening, face painting, a composting demo, succulent planting, rock painting, and even more environmentally-friendly fun.
Queens Green Day
12-4pm
Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens
All Ages
Celebrate greenery with a natural-dye textile workshop for the upcoming installation for The Socrates Annual exhibition, explore diverse cultures of the Earth, including an Eastern woodlands Indigenous presentation by Tecumseh Ceaser, kicked off by Lauren Hale Biniaris’ performance of Hungry, which uses dance, gesture, and writing to explore the interconnected worlds of seeds, sustenance, hunger, and hope. You can also see Coopdanza’s “Quetzalcoatl VS The Black Snake,” an environmental performance piece invoking Olmec/Mayan/Aztec tradition that is also based on the dangers of fossil fuels, created and choreographed by Cristina Cortes.
Go Green! Brooklyn Festival
12-5pm
McCarren Park, Brooklyn
All Ages
Head to McCarren Park this Saturday for the Go Green! Brooklyn Festival. Now in its 11th year, the fest gathers together local businesses, artists, schools, and organizations to inform and entertain in an eco-friendly way. Fest-goers are welcome to enjoy fitness workshops, volunteer park clean-ups, an eco-market, food, art, and live music.
Celebrate at The Alice Aycock Pavilion
1-4pm
Alice Aycock Pavilion
All Ages
Hang out and cool down with music, kids activities, meltbakery ice cream sandwiches, and more!
Sunday, June 3
World Science Festival’s City of Science
10am-5pm
Washington Square Park
All Ages
Hit up this free event full of events that bring together science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on activities, demonstrations, exhibitions, and far more. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated.
16th Annual Drums Along the Hudson Festival
11am-6pm
Inwood Hill Park
All Ages
This year, the city’s only open-air pow-wow will feature the iForest, a sound installation composed by Pete M. Wyer. Featuring the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, this Native American festival will include festivities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, food, an Environmental Tent, live dance and drumming performances, and, for the fourth consecutive year, a World Market Tent. Hosted by Sandra Bookman. This event will be held rain or shine.