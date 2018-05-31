Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 1-3)

It’s My Park Day in Union Square Park, 16th Annual Drums Along the Hudson Festival in Inwood Hill Park, Stars in the Alley, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Tuesday, September 4

Splash Pad

10am-7pm

LeFrak Center in Prospect Park

Ages 12 and under

Cool off this summer at the Splash Pad! Designed for children under 12 and their care-givers, the Splash Pad features more than 20 water jets and makes for a great escape from the hot summer sun.

Through Wednesday, June 13

Google’s Pop-Up Mini Golf Course

12-8pm

350 6th Avenue, Manhattan

Ages 6 and up

Interact with Google products, win prizes, and enjoy some treats all while playing mini golf at Google’s promotional pop-up mini golf course. Each hole is inspired by different rooms found in a home and guests will see how Google Assistant can be used everyday in the household. The pop-up mini golf course will open Wednesday, May 30 and continue into the first two weeks of June.

Beginning Friday, June 1

In Search of Earth’s Secrets: A Pop-Up Science Encounter

1-5pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

Kids can explore kiosks to learn about the Earth’s past, which was discovered through the research done by the JOIDES Resolution vessel. Runs Thursday through Sunday until Sunday, June 17.

Friday, June 1

Stars in the Alley

1pm

Shubert Alley

All Ages

Come see your favorite Broadway productions, all together, and for free at “Stars in the Alley” in Shubert Alley. The concert will feature performances from 19 musicals, both new this season and long-running favorites, including three nominees for the Tony’s 2018 Best Musical Award. Other shows include “Aladdin,” “Anastasia,” “Carousel,” “Chicago,” “Kinky Boots,” “Waitress,” and many more.

Friday, June 1-Saturday, June 2

Red Hook Fest

Friday: 5:30-8:30pm; Saturday: 2-7pm

Various locations

All Ages

Now in its 25th year, the Red Hook Fest has two days of activities planned. On Friday, head to the Community Cookout & DJ Dance Party from 5:30-8:30pm at 71 Sullivan St in Brooklyn and enjoy a performance by DJ Mikey Palms. On Saturday, see a series of mainstage performances between 2pm and 7pm at IKEA’s Erie Basin Park on 1 Beard Street. This will feature performances by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, Bombazo Dance Company, Soul Science Lab, and Peliroja. There will also be several youth groups, community groups, activities, and resources available.

Saturday, June 2

It’s My Park Day

10am-1pm

Union Square Park

All Ages

Head to Union Square Park for a day full of fun for the little ones. Activities include a sustainable story time, a corner designed for scientific exploration, a smoothie bike (hop on for a sweet, sustainable treat!), herb gardening, face painting, a composting demo, succulent planting, rock painting, and even more environmentally-friendly fun.

Queens Green Day

12-4pm

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

All Ages

Celebrate greenery with a natural-dye textile workshop for the upcoming installation for The Socrates Annual exhibition, explore diverse cultures of the Earth, including an Eastern woodlands Indigenous presentation by Tecumseh Ceaser, kicked off by Lauren Hale Biniaris’ performance of Hungry, which uses dance, gesture, and writing to explore the interconnected worlds of seeds, sustenance, hunger, and hope. You can also see Coopdanza’s “Quetzalcoatl VS The Black Snake,” an environmental performance piece invoking Olmec/Mayan/Aztec tradition that is also based on the dangers of fossil fuels, created and choreographed by Cristina Cortes.

Go Green! Brooklyn Festival

12-5pm

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Head to McCarren Park this Saturday for the Go Green! Brooklyn Festival. Now in its 11th year, the fest gathers together local businesses, artists, schools, and organizations to inform and entertain in an eco-friendly way. Fest-goers are welcome to enjoy fitness workshops, volunteer park clean-ups, an eco-market, food, art, and live music.

Celebrate at The Alice Aycock Pavilion

1-4pm

Alice Aycock Pavilion

All Ages

Hang out and cool down with music, kids activities, meltbakery ice cream sandwiches, and more!

Sunday, June 3

World Science Festival’s City of Science

10am-5pm

Washington Square Park

All Ages

Hit up this free event full of events that bring together science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on activities, demonstrations, exhibitions, and far more. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated.

16th Annual Drums Along the Hudson Festival

11am-6pm

Inwood Hill Park

All Ages

This year, the city’s only open-air pow-wow will feature the iForest, a sound installation composed by Pete M. Wyer. Featuring the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, this Native American festival will include festivities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, food, an Environmental Tent, live dance and drumming performances, and, for the fourth consecutive year, a World Market Tent. Hosted by Sandra Bookman. This event will be held rain or shine.