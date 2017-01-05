Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 6-8)

40th Annual Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio, Winter Family Festival at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, MulchFest 2017, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, January 6

40th Annual Three Kings Day

11am-12:30pm

El Museo del Barrio

All Ages

Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music, dancing, live camels, magnificent puppets, and much more. In honor of the parade’s 40th anniversary, the museum will celebrate the lives of individuals who have made major contributions to the Latino community. The parade begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Afterward, enjoy live concerts and free admission to the museum’s galleries. Pre-registration is required for parade marchers.

Teen Digital Media Lab

4-6pm

Museum of the Moving Image

Ages 14 and up

Create your own motion animation in the Teen Digital Media Lab at the Museum of the Moving Image! After learning about Martin Scorsese and his many films, teens can produce their own stop motion animation of New York City landscapes. Teens can also enjoy an NYC slice while they create their cinematic masterpiece.

Saturday, January 7

Winter Family Festival

12-4pm

Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine

All Ages

The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine is bringing back its annual Winter Family Festival! Families can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of face painting, crafts, games, a Gaga Ball tournament, bouncy house, storytelling, and fabulous door prizes! The festival, hosted by Adults and Children in Trust (the Cathedral’s after-school and summer program), is also an open house so families can take a tour and meet the staff.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Saturday, January 7-Sunday, January 8

Family Art Project: Create Your Year-Hello 2017!

10am-1pm

Wave Hill

All Ages

Introduce your family to the power of visualization! Reflecting on who you want to be in 2017, what adventures you want to go on, and whose lives you want to touch, families can create their vision for 2017, and take home a hanging calendar. Dream big! Please note: This event is free on Saturday and free with garden admission on Sunday.

MulchFest 2017

10am-2pm

Various parks throughout NYC

All Ages

Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2017. You can drop off your tree to have it chipped into mulch for city parks and gardens at select locations throughout the five boroughs. Families can also take home their mulch for their backyards or street trees. For a list of sites visit nycgovparks.org.