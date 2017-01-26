Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 27-29)

New York Family Camp Fairs, Winter Carnival in Bryant Park, New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival in Sara D. Roosevelt Park, and more!

Beginning Friday, January 27

Winter Carnival

12-10pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Third Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, juggling workshops, an Ice Ball, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Be sure to attend the Silent Disco on Sunday, January 29, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. Runs through Saturday, February 4.

Saturday, January 28

Winter Jam

11am-3pm

Central Park

All Ages

Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, an ice slide for ages 5 and under, live ice sculpting, shuffleboard games, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. This event will be held rain, snow, or shine. All ages and abilities welcome.

New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival

11am-3:30pm

Sara D. Roosevelt Park

All Ages

Enjoy colorful fireworks and cultural festivities in honor of the Chinese New Year. Activities include special performances, vendors, and giveaways!

House Party: Free Radicals

12-5pm

BRIC House

All Ages

Join in on the daytime party fun, where all ages are welcome. Dancing is sure to be involved, but don’t miss out on the short films screening, arts and crafts, mini science lesson, concert and much more! Performers include Shine & the Moonbeams and the Brooklyn United Marching Band. Reservations are required.

Saturday, January 28-Sunday, January 29

New York Family Camp Fairs

12-3pm

Saturday: St. Jean Baptiste High School; Sunday: Congregation Rodeph Shalom

All Ages

What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child. Families can meet dozens of day camps (in and out of the city) and sleepaway camps (from all over the Northeast) at the Camp Fairs. The fairs are also free, and children are welcome. Most importantly, the Camp Fairs offer families the unprecedented opportunity to speak with a big host of camp directors and get essential questions answered.

Special Bonus: Anyone who registers and attends the January 28 or 29 or February 4, 11 or 12 Camp Fairs will automatically be registered to win a family membership for this summer at the amazing Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club. A giveaway worth $8,500!

Sunday, January 29

Celebrate the Lunar New Year From Madison Street to Madison Avenue

11am-3pm

Begins at: The HARMAN Store at 527 Madison Avenue

All Ages

Ring in the Lunar New Year with your family and East Midtown! Be there to witness breath-taking cultural performances including the New York Eastern Chamber Orchestra, juggler Lina Liu, a Martial Art performance from American Tai Chi and Health Qigong Center and much more. Also, bring your kids to experience fun, kid-friendly activities inside heated tents including, Chinese face painting, calligraphy and more!

Neighborhood Concert: JACK Quartet

4pm

Brooklyn Public Library, Central Library

All Ages

This family-friendly string quartet concert will blow you and your family away. Show your little ones this exciting genre of music! JACK Quartet will be at the Brooklyn Public Library on January 29th.