Free Family Events This Weekend! (December 8-10)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, December 8-Sunday, December 10

“Stirring the Pot: The Spicy Plays”

Various times

Five Angels Theater

All Ages

“Stirring the Pot: The Spicy Plays” are the works of 9 and 10-year-olds taking their first whack at playwriting. After having taken a playmaking course at Five Angels Theater, these children are offered the opportunity to write a play for a director and two professional actors to bring to life. The shows are free and fun for everyone to get a look at the next generation of playwrights.

Friday, December 8

Annual Live Reading of “The Snowy Day”

5:30pm

WBAI FM Radio

Ages 5 and up

For the second year in a row, WBAI FM Radio celebrates the holiday season, as well as helping to break racial barriers in children’s publishing. The radio station invites parents and their children to stop by the studio and listen to a live reading of The Snowy Day. The book follows a young African-American boy as he enjoys a day in the snow. Hot chocolate will be served.

Beginning Saturday, December 9

It’s Holiday Time in Paleyland

12-6pm

The Paley Center

All Ages

The Paley Center in NYC is hosting its own month-long winter wonderland. The event, open and free to the public, will be continually screening favorite holiday television specials, giving out free hot chocolate, and offering fun seasonal crafts like ornament and puppet making. Santa Claus will be there to take pictures and meet everyone. Stop by the Paley Center this holiday season! Runs through Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Saturday, December 9

2017 Christmas Party

2-3pm

Washington Market Park

All Ages

Get into the holiday spirit at Washington Market Park! With Santa as the special guest, enjoy cookies, hot apple cider, and caroling. Continue the season of giving by bringing an unwrapped gift to the party to support a local children’s organization. The rain date for this event is Sunday, December 10.

Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland

2-6pm

The Apollo Theater

All Ages

Kick-off your holiday season with entertaining activities for the whole family at the Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland. Families can enjoy spirit-lifting performances, and little ones can snap a picture with Santa Claus! In the spirit of the season, Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland is collecting unwrapped, new or used toys, books, and clothing in good condition for boys and girls ages 3-18 for its Children’s Foundation. Families can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and help out other kids!