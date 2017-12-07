New York Family Magazine
    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (December 8-10)

    The best events of the weekend are free!

     By New York Family

    The Apollo Theater will host its Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland this Saturday! Photo via apollotheater.org.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, December 8-Sunday, December 10

    “Stirring the Pot: The Spicy Plays”
    Various times
    Five Angels Theater
    All Ages
    “Stirring the Pot: The Spicy Plays” are the works of 9 and 10-year-olds taking their first whack at playwriting. After having taken a playmaking course at Five Angels Theater, these children are offered the opportunity to write a play for a director and two professional actors to bring to life. The shows are free and fun for everyone to get a look at the next generation of playwrights.

    Friday, December 8

    Annual Live Reading of “The Snowy Day”
    5:30pm
    WBAI FM Radio
    Ages 5 and up
    For the second year in a row, WBAI FM Radio celebrates the holiday season, as well as helping to break racial barriers in children’s publishing. The radio station invites parents and their children to stop by the studio and listen to a live reading of The Snowy Day. The book follows a young African-American boy as he enjoys a day in the snow. Hot chocolate will be served.

    Beginning Saturday, December 9

    It’s Holiday Time in Paleyland
    12-6pm
    The Paley Center
    All Ages
    The Paley Center in NYC is hosting its own month-long winter wonderland. The event, open and free to the public, will be continually screening favorite holiday television specials, giving out free hot chocolate, and offering fun seasonal crafts like ornament and puppet making. Santa Claus will be there to take pictures and meet everyone. Stop by the Paley Center this holiday season! Runs through Sunday, January 7, 2018.

    Saturday, December 9

    2017 Christmas Party
    2-3pm
    Washington Market Park
    All Ages
    Get into the holiday spirit at Washington Market Park! With Santa as the special guest, enjoy cookies, hot apple cider, and caroling. Continue the season of giving by bringing an unwrapped gift to the party to support a local children’s organization. The rain date for this event is Sunday, December 10.

    Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland
    2-6pm
    The Apollo Theater
    All Ages
    Kick-off your holiday season with entertaining activities for the whole family at the Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland. Families can enjoy spirit-lifting performances, and little ones can snap a picture with Santa Claus! In the spirit of the season, Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland is collecting unwrapped, new or used toys, books, and clothing in good condition for boys and girls ages 3-18 for its Children’s Foundation. Families can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and help out other kids!

