Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 28-30)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Friday, September 1

“Hilary Knight’s Stage-Struck World” Exhibit

10:30am

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center

All ages

Explore the life of Hilary Knight (illustrator of the classic Eloise children’s book series), and his love and appreciation of the world of theater. This free exhibit, running until September 1 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, will span his works and experiences. His most recent works will be included, as well as original artwork for posters, set designs, costumes, and illustrations from Vanity Fair, where he is a contributing editor. This exhibit is open to all.

Friday, April 28

Arbor Day

12-4pm

Prospect Park

All ages

In honor of Arbor Day this Friday, explore nature with the Prospect Park Alliance during any of their nature education programs at the nation’s first Audubon Center located in the heart of Prospect Park. Celebrate with a day of games and crafts during various programs, including Bird Nerd Game Hour from 1-2pm, Nature’s Helpers from 2-3pm, and Nature on the Go: ID a Tree from 3-4pm. This event is free and open to all ages.

Sonia De Los Santos

4-6pm

Manny Cantor Center

All ages

Mexican actress and singer Sonia De Los Santos has performed in several musicals, singing in both English and Spanish, and playing guitar, mandolin, and jarana. “Mi Viaje: De Nuevo Leónto the New York Island” is a collection of songs that detail Santos’ experiences growing up in Mexico and moving to the United States, where she learns about new cultures while simultaneously feeling more connected to her own heritage. Her overall message is joyful and meant to build cross-cultural bridges that inspire both children and adults of all backgrounds while touching on “universal themes of understanding.” This event is free and seats will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, April 29

Tribeca Film Festival Celebrates Aladdin‘s 25th Anniversary

10am

Tribeca Performing Arts Center

All ages

As the beloved Disney film Aladdin turns 25, join the Tribeca Film Festival for its screening of the classic children’s movie on Saturday, April 29. As an added bonus, attendees will also be treated to a live music performance by Brad Kane, Aladdin’s singing voice. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

10th Annual Street Games

11am-3pm

Thomas Jefferson Park

All ages

Head to Harlem this Saturday, when NYC Parks and the Walt Disney Company will host the 10th Annual Street Games in Thomas Jefferson Park! The Street Games event re-introduces old-school city games to kids. Participants can join rousing games of stickball, street hockey, ultimate frisbee, wheelchair basketball, and more! Local radio stations will spin jams throughout the day and kids will enjoy live performances by a hip-hop breakdancer, a yo-yo master, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Puppetry Arts Festival

11am-3pm

4th Street at 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

All ages

Attend the 5th Avenue Puppetry Arts Festival in Park Slope, Brooklyn for a fun day of face painting, bouncy moon walks, mask making, and of course, puppets. During this free event, catch several live performances by local artists, as well a special guest appearance by Tuffy the Tiger. The first 200 children will receive Puppetry Arts gift bags and all proceeds from this event will help support arts in educational programs for low-income and at-risk youth in New York City.

Big Swim Big Kick

11am-4:30pm

Asphalt Green

Ages 6-10

For children ages 6-10 years old, enjoy the first-time experience of a swim race and play outdoor soccer at this free festival! All participants will receive a medal, a t-shirt, and of course–a one-of-a-kind experience. In addition to all of the excitement, 2016 Rio Olympics two-time gold medalist Maya DiRado will be in attendance, along with Skye Cowie, teenage professional soccer sensation, and Rowdy Gaines, three-time Olympic gold-medalist. Registration is open now, so be sure to sign up!

Sunday, April 30

10th Annual National Grid Earth Day Celebration

Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts

3pm

Ages 4 and up

Celebrate Earth Day during National Grid’s 10th Earth Day Celebration at the Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts. During this free community festival, adults and children of all ages will have the chance to enjoy live music, arts and crafts, and street performances all highlighting the need to create a more sustainable future. Enjoy a multitude of different sustainability-related activities that include a recycled material instrument building workshop hosted by educational performance group Bash the Trash, a performance by puppeteer Ronny Wasserstrom, martial arts demonstrations by TMC Martial Arts, children’s yoga with Third Root Yoga, face painting, and arts and crafts hosted by the YMCA and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.