    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 21-23)

    It’s My Park Day, Car-Free NYC: Earth Day, Parkinson’s Unity Walk in Central Park, and more!

     By New York Family

    The Roof” Exhibit at Brookfield Place is now open! Photo via artsbrookfield.com.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Through Wednesday, July 5

    “The Roof” Exhibit
    8am-10pm
    Brookfield Place
    All ages
    Pinaree Sanpitak designed the suspended sculpture “The Roof” to honor celebration and coexistence. Hanging among the Winter Garden palm trees, it creates a beautiful canopy with its raw silk, glass fiber, and wire texture. The sculpture flows with the architecture of Brookfield Place and all are welcome to come out and appreciate this visual exhibit.

    Through Friday, April 21

    “A Year in Pictures: What a Wonderful World” Exhibit
    11am
    Pratt Manhattan Gallery
    All ages
    Enjoy a display of winning multimedia works of art from the 2017 VISA NYC calendar competition. Also on display will be artwork from students of District 75, who have been taught by Marquis Studios Teaching Artists. Art lovers of all ages are encouraged to check out “A Year in Pictures: What a Wonderful World.”

    Friday, April 21

    Ella 100: An Evening of Ella Fitzgerald
    7-9pm
    Harlem School of the Arts
    All ages
    In honor of the First Lady of Song’s 100th birthday, the Harlem School for the Arts proudly presents “Ella 100: An Evening of Ella Fitzgerald.” Holding true to the celebrated singer’s jazzy genre, the evening’s guests will include 2016 ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Award winner Matthew Whitaker, as well as “Showtime at the Apollo” winner Alexis Morrast. Both of these talented performers can be seen onstage at the HSA Gallery. Admission is free, but space is limited–RSVP now!

    Saturday, April 22

    Parkinson’s Unity Walk
    8:30am-1pm
    Central Park
    All ages
    Make every step count when you participate in the 23rd Parkinson’s Unity Walk in Central Park. The gentle 1.4 mile walk is held to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease and help raise funds for research and treatment. Informational booths will also be available so that attendees can also educate themselves further. Registration is open from 8:30-11:30am, and the walk lasts until noon.

    Tribeca Film Festival: Family Film Field Day
    9am-1pm
    Tribeca Performing Arts Center
    All ages
    The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival will present a free and fun-filled family day, perfect for kids of all ages. Since the event is hosted by ESPN, this will be a sports-themed day consisting of sports clinics, photo opportunities, face painting, different games and activities, and, of course, screenings of classic sports films like “Space Jam” and “Angels in the Outfield.” Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Car-Free NYC: Earth Day
    10am-4pm
    Broadway (from Times Square to Union Square Plaza)
    All ages
    In celebration of Earth Day and protecting our world’s natural resources, Car Free Day NYC wants to encourage New York City drivers to find alternative means of transportation this April 22. To encourage the families of NYC to go car-less for the day, six of Manhattan’s busiest plazas will turn into mega block parties, including Union Square Plaza, Flatiron Plaza, Times Square Plaza, and more. So what can parents and kids expect to find at these city wide parties? There will be something for everyone, and more activities than you can possibly imagine, including performances by The Project Dance Foundation, historic bike tours, art workshops, fitness classes, games and activities, giveaways, and more! For more information about the day’s activities, click here.

    Street Ramen Contest
    10am-6pm
    6th Avenue (between 24th & 25th Street)
    All ages
    JAPAN FES is hosting a Street Ramen Contest on 6th Avenue between 24th and 25th Street. Attendees can explore a wide variety of Japanese ramen styles at this “tasting extravaganza,” with participating ramen shops attending from all over New York, New Jersey, and even Boston and Japan. Admission is free. Ramen is $10 per bowl.

    St. George Day 2017
    11am-5pm
    Tompkinsville Park, Staten Island
    All ages
    St. George Day is a community festival that celebrates Earth Day and the arts. Join in the fun with all the great activities this event offers! From music and dancing to parades and an “Earth Day Zone,” this grassroots festival in Tompkinsville Park is the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day.

    Masters of Wushu: A Martial Arts Spectacular
    1:30-3pm
    China Institue
    All ages
    Chinese kung fu and “wushu” have a deeply rooted history spanning thousands of years. This April 22, the China Institute will host a Chinese kung fu spectacle, with demonstrations and performances showcasing seven distinct yet equally mind-blowing martial art forms. Pre-registration is required.

    Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23

    It’s My Park Day
    8am
    Participating parks throughout NYC
    All ages
    Join the thousands of other New Yorkers who will come out to celebrate It’s My Park Day, a day where residents volunteer and work together to brighten up the city’s public parks. From painting to planting, get involved on your own or by joining a team! The parks ask that those who wish to volunteer in groups larger than 10 people submit a request to Partnerships for Parks.

    Sunday, April 23

    Holi: The Spring Festival of Colors
    2-4pm
    The Queens Museum
    All ages
    Stop by The Queens Museum to celebrate Earth Day and Holi, the North Indian spring festival of colors. As spring returns with liveliness and energy, Earth is filled with color. The Hindu Temple Society of North America wants to bring its joyous spirit to NYC by hosting this celebration of spring and our planet. Join them and enjoy some of the best dances and music from across different cultures.

