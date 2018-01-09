Our First-Ever Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List
8 local moms and dads in the fitness and wellness world you should know–plus, their secrets for living your best life in 2018
Just in time for New Year's resolution season, we caught up with eight kick-ass parents you need to know in NYC's fitness and wellness world (from yoga moms to boxing dads and everything in between). Here's who they are, why you should know them, and the scoop on their top tips for living your best #FitFam life in 2018! Click through the slider below to learn more!
-
Nate Checketts, Co-Founder & CEO, Rhone, Dad-of-Three
He’s #FitspirationGoals Because: His brand, Rhone, makes premium activewear designed and built with busy and active modern men in mind (um, hello: Every dad you see pushing a jogging stroller in Central Park while face-timing his partner and trying to respond to work emails at the same time). Rhone’s pieces are designed to “stand up to the test of everyday ‘transition’ times” in life—meaning they help dads get from work to afterschool pick-up to the gym and back home in time for dinner.
His Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “I have three boys and am a Type 1 diabetic, so taking care of myself as a parent is critical and one of the things that helps me to be engaged and energetic with my family. The key for me is having three varying lengths of routines that I can apply no matter the circumstance. As a parent you know it’s not just important to have a plan—it’s important to have a plan A, B, and C because you never know when your child will start teething or have a fever or just need more time.”
Follow Along: @Rhone & @NateChecketts on Twitter & Instagram; Rhone Apparel on Facebook; rhone.com
-
Keri Glassman, Founder, Keri Glassman Nutritious Life, Mom to a 14-year-old Son & 10-year-old Daughter
She’s #FitspirationGoals Because: As a celebrity nutritionist, registered dietician, and health expert, her company provides content about what makes up a healthy life and offers practical advice on how to live one. Every tip that Glassman provides (whether the topic is nutrition, exercise routines, or family wellness) is backed by science and her belief in a “whole-person” approach to wellness.
Her Wellness Advice for NYC Parents: “It sounds ‘been-there done-that,’ but plan, plan, plan, and be organized. Schedule your workouts just like you’d schedule your kids’ doctor appointments and have a go-to must-have shopping list. The list should contain only about 15 items (so you can do the shopping fast and always have the foods on hand) that can be mixed and matched to make up at least one or two types of healthy breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.”
Follow Along: @KeriGlassman on Twitter, @NutritiousLifeOfficial on Instagram & Keri Glassman Nutritious Life on Facebook, nutritiouslife.com
-
Debra Flashenberg, Founder & Director, The Prenatal Yoga Center, Mom to Son Shay & Daughter Sage
She’s #FitspirationGoals Because: The Prenatal Yoga Center is the first yoga center in New York City to focus solely on expectant and new moms. Offering yoga classes on the UWS, UES, in Tribeca, and in the Flatiron District, Flashenberg touches the lives of tons of new and expectant mamas, and also offers an educational blog (complete with free yoga videos) and podcast on her website. Did we mention that she’s a DONA-certified labor support doula and a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator?
Her Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “It’s incredibly easy to have horrible posture while lounging on the floor alongside a playing child, so use this valuable time to do a few simple yoga poses such as shoulder and chest openers, cat/cow, and downward dog. Even a little movement and mobility can drastically improve your mood and make a huge difference in how your body feels.”
Follow Along: @PYCYoga on Twitter, @PrenatalYogaCenter on Instagram & Prenatal Yoga Center on Facebook, prenatalyogacenter.com
-
Kira Kohrerr, Founder, FitBump, Mom to 16-month-old Son Rhys
She’s #FitspirationGoals Because: FitBump is more than just a website—it’s an overall wellness destination on the internet for pregnant women looking to be their best selves during their pregnancy. Kohrerr created FitBump T3: Targeted Trimester Training for moms searching to maintain a higher level of fitness through pregnancy and to actively prepare for her own labor in 2015. And not to mention that Kohrerr herself is an entrepreneur, a marathon runner, an AFAA-certified and ACE pre/postnatal-certified personal trainer, a prenatal fitness instructor, and is helping countless moms keep their pregnant bodies healthy and fit.
Her Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “My two tips for busy parents are: 1) Schedule it in and 2) Be creative! As busy New Yorkers, we’re used to scheduling every minute of the day. Even if it’s 20 minutes, put it in your calendar so that you can be accountable. I love being creative when working out, and I try to include my son as much as possible. Whether it’s chasing him while doing walking lunges or playing a silly game with interval exercises (more burpees!), fitness can be fun, effective, and family-inclusive.”
Follow Along: @FitBump & @kirakohrherr on Twitter & Instagram; FitBump 360 on Facebook, fitbump.com
-
Kari Saitowitz, Founder, Fhitting Room, Mom to 8-year-old Son Brody &10-year-old Son Ethan
She’s #FitspirationGoals Because: With over 10 years of experience in marketing at Pepsi, Saitowitz became inspired to found Fhitting Room after first enjoying results and fulfillment from high intensity workouts with a personal trainer after the birth of her first son. Soon enough, she took the plunge to start her business—with the goal of being a “5-star personal cross-training session in a kick ass, contagiously fun setting”—upon observing the surge in the market among fitness boutiques. And the best part? This year, Fhitting Room’s UWS and UES studio locations will now offer Future FHIX Kids classes (for ages 9-12) that utilize bodyweight exercises, agility drills, and plyometrics.
Her Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “Finding time to work out as an NYC parent can be a bigger challenge than even the most high intensity workout. Schedule class with a friend, colleague, or partner and satisfy your desire for socializing, networking, or date night while reaping the benefits of a great workout. Classes at Fhitting Room are perfect for this because they are calorie-torching, strength-building, complete total body workouts that are inclusive to all, regardless of gender, skill level, and age. When you can’t find time for class, incorporate aspects of health and wellness into your life that are fun and enjoyable for you… Race your kids to school or challenge them to see who can hold plank or wall sit the longest. If competition isn’t for you, set up a mini-circuit and have your kids join you for one minute of jumping jacks, sit-ups, burpees, squats, or any of your favorite moves.”
Follow Along: @ksaitowitz & @fhittingroom on Twitter & Instagram; Fhitting Room on Facebook, fhittingroom.com
-
Andy Stenzler, CEO & Co-Founder, Rumble Boxing, Dad-of-Two
He’s #FitspirationGoals Because: Stenzler is the ultimate dedicated dad and husband (his lovely wife is PR industry trailblazer Shari Misher Stenzler, whom he’s a co-founder of Kidville with) and he’s also an intuitive entrepreneur (his other co-founding venture is Cosi). His latest project is Rumble, a boxing fitness studio celebrating its one-year mark this January. In just one short year, Rumble has opened two locations (Chelsea and NoHo) and gained nods of approval from celebs like Kendall Jenner, Nina Agdal, Hailey Baldwin, and Kevin Hart. To top it off: Rumble’s classes are super-fun, a great stress reliever (for the times when you feel like you need to literally punch something if you have to tell your kids to pick up their toys one more time), and totally not-intimidating for boxing newbies.
His Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “Rumble is the best thing that has ever happened to my health, so, if I’m being honest, I’d suggest that you open up a boxing-inspired group fitness concept. And if that’s not in the cards, then join us at Rumble. Obviously I’m a little biased, but the aqua bags are joint friendly, the boxing is therapeutic, and the strength training has been a game-changer for me. Plus, our young guns at Rumble need a little wisdom in their life.”
Follow Along: @RumbleBoxingNYC on Twitter, @rumble_boxing on Instagram & Rumble Boxing Official on Facebook, rumble-boxing.com
-
Tara Stiles, Founder, Strala Yoga, Mom to 10-month-old Daughter Daisy
She’s #FitspirationGoals Because: Strala Yoga helps yogis to connect themselves to their practice, focusing on slow, continuous movements and deep breathing. Stiles makes yoga more than just a fitness practice—she makes it a way of life. From her yoga studio to her cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Cookbook, Stiles embraces the yoga values of nurturing yourself and finding peace throughout your life.
Her Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “Making time for your well-being is essential as a busy parent, because waiting for free time to open up is never going to happen! I love keeping a few yoga mats and blankets for meditation scattered around our house for spontaneous practice. I’ve got one in the living room that Daisy loves to play on, also one in our bedroom for easy early morning and before bed practice, and a few meditation areas to keep possibilities open. Seeing the mats and blankets makes it easy for me to hop on, dive in, and feel better fast. Also, long walks all together in our neighborhood is a great way for us to clear our minds, get some fresh air, and spend some time all together doing something good for us all. We usually end up playing at the park for a while. Daisy can’t get enough of the swings, and neither can I!”
Follow Along: @tarastiles & @strala_yoga on Twitter; @tarastiles & @stralayoga & Instagram; and Strala on Facebook, stralayoga.com
-
Latham Thomas, Founder, Mama Glow, Mom to 15-year-old Son Fulano
She’s #FitspirationGoals Because: Thomas is all about helping women (and mamas especially) “own their glow” (Own Your Glow is also the title of her most recent book, which came out last fall) so they can feel their best and live their fullest lives. Her company Mama Glow is a holistic women’s lifestyle brand offering yoga, nutrition, and birth services. In addition to being an inspiring yogi, nutrition guru, and author, Thomas is also a celebrated doula (you may recognize her from her appearance in DJ Khaled’s SnapChat story when his son was born and she was the doula in room) and was named to Oprah’s Super Soul 100 list last year.
Her Wellness Advice for NYC Parents: “Our culture sets us up to think that we need to move through life in a certain way, and it’s mostly by pushing and hustling, but we really need to slow down and be intentional and nurturing of our ideas and all these potential things that are growing within us. I’d rather see that kind of energy embraced by women—‘let’s nurture, let’s slow down, and let’s cultivate,’ rather than ‘let’s hustle, let’s push, and let’s force.’”
Follow Along: @MamaGlow_MGFF & @GlowMaven on Twitter, @MamaGlow & @GlowMaven on Instagram; and Mama Glow on Facebook, mamaglow.com