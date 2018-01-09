Our First-Ever Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List

Nate Checketts, Co-Founder & CEO, Rhone, Dad-of-Three

He’s #FitspirationGoals Because: His brand, Rhone, makes premium activewear designed and built with busy and active modern men in mind (um, hello: Every dad you see pushing a jogging stroller in Central Park while face-timing his partner and trying to respond to work emails at the same time). Rhone’s pieces are designed to “stand up to the test of everyday ‘transition’ times” in life—meaning they help dads get from work to afterschool pick-up to the gym and back home in time for dinner.

His Fitness Advice for NYC Parents: “I have three boys and am a Type 1 diabetic, so taking care of myself as a parent is critical and one of the things that helps me to be engaged and energetic with my family. The key for me is having three varying lengths of routines that I can apply no matter the circumstance. As a parent you know it’s not just important to have a plan—it’s important to have a plan A, B, and C because you never know when your child will start teething or have a fever or just need more time.”

