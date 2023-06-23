Guide to Staying Safe in the Sun This Summer

Summer’s finally here! Nothing says summer like family fun in the Sun. Hanging out in the Sun can cause sunburn or even long term damage, but luckily, there are steps you can take to make sure your family stays as safe in the Sun as possible.

Here are some tips from the National Weather Service, FDA and CDC for staying safe in the Sun this summer!

Read Up on the UV Index Forecast

While checking the weather forecast before your day out, take a peek at the UV index forecast as well. The UV index gives you an idea of the expected risk of overexposure to UV radiation from the Sun and it can help you figure out how much protection you need from the Sun.

A score of zero to five means there’s a low risk of damage when you’re exposed to the sun, and a score of six or higher indicates damage can occur in a short period of time.

Don’t Skimp on Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an important part of staying safe in the sun. Even on cloudy days, be sure to apply sunscreen before heading outside. When picking a sunscreen, look for a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more frequently if you’re swimming or sweating. And don’t forget to apply sunscreen to the top of your head if you don’t have a lot of hair!

Add Extra Layers of Protection

Sunscreen isn’t always enough when it comes to protecting yourself from the sun. If you’re looking for extra protection, cover exposed skin with extra layers like long-sleeve shirts, pants and broad-brim hats.

And don’t forget your eyes– throw on a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes from sun damage.

Seek Out Some Shade

Work some shade breaks into your day outside. Grab a spot under a large tree or other shaded structure. Or, if you’re going somewhere that might not have shade, bring your own! A large umbrella is the perfect way to provide shade for you and your family.

And if you can, try to limit your time in the sun between 10 am and 2 pm, when the sun’s rays are most intense.

Know Risk Factors For UV Radiation Damage

Anyone, regardless of skin tone, is at risk for sunburn and other harmful effects of UV radiation. But certain groups of people are at an increased risk. If you have pale skin, blonde or red hair, been treated for skin cancer or a family member who had skin cancer, take extra care when going into the sun.