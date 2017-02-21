Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

Zoe Saldana welcomes her third child + Nanny empowerment + Ikea’s new baby registry service + more

Congrats to the inspiring actress Zoe Saldana–she and her husband just welcomed their third boy! (Buzz Feed)

Read about one local mom and nanny’s story of success in building a network called My Nanny Circle to train and empower domestic caregivers. (New York Times)

Celeb mama Jessica Biel shares what every mom knows–multitasking is the only option! (Huffington Post)

This 5-year-old is letting everyone know that equality is for boys and girls! (Mashable)

Check out this expectant mom as she proves that she’s no stranger to the gym. (The Stir)

Parents-to-be and baby shower gift-givers rejoice! Ikea has finally introduced a baby registry service. (Mommyish)

Be on the safe side and check if you have one of these recalled strollers. (Mommy Nearest)

Prepare to swoon over the IRL love story between the founder of the awesome, locally-based sitter-finder app Hello Sitter. (MINIMODE)