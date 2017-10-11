Families Can Enjoy A Day Of Musical Fun At The Carnegie Hall Family Concert

Sit back, listen, and relax as the Orchestra of St. Luke and narrator John Lithgow take you and the family through three journeys with three very different family-friendly stories at the Carnegie Hall Family Concert. Celebrate the orchestra’s return to Carnegie Hall on Saturday, October 14 at 2pm with these stories you will not want to miss.

The show will begin with a musical classic–Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.” Follow the adventures of Peter as he tricks and captures a menacing wolf. Then celebrate as Peter leads hunters, the wolf, the cat, and others to the zoo in a victory parade. The story is easy to follow and loved by all ages.

Then, get lost in Caroline Shaw’s adaption of “The Mountain That Loved a Bird” by Alice McLerran. In contrast to Prokofiev’s story of bravery, “The Mountain That Loved a Bird” is an inspiring story about friendship. It focuses on the relationship between a barren mountain and a bird named Joy. Whenever Joy visits the mountain, it becomes happy but whenever Joy leaves, its heart breaks. Joy uses its tears to grow a beautiful forest and other vegetation on the mountain. As a result, other animals to visit the mountain. The sweet musical tells of a story that turns sadness into joy.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of the our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Finally, enjoy Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s take on “The Dot and the Line“ by Norton Juster. It follows the love story between a determined line and lost dot. Watch and listen as the straight line tries tirelessly to win the affections of a dot more interested in a squiggly line. Learn about shapes as the straight line contorts himself into many forms to impress the dot and eventually achieve his goal. The story combines math with love in a fun, family-friendly way. This show will be the New York premiere of Rodriguez’s “The Dot and the Line.” It is also the world premiere of Shaw’s “The Mountain That Loved a Bird.”

The Carnegie Hall Family Concert will take place in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage and is recommended for children ages 6-12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit carnegiehall.org.