Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

January is wrapping up this week, and we found some fabulous events for you and yours. Check out two winter themed events: a colorful carnival and a jolly jam. If you are more in the mood for a kid-pleasing play or film festival, we’ve got you covered. There is also a joyous Japanese new year’s celebration to delight all ages. Enjoy!

Beginning Friday, January 27

Winter Carnival

Bryant Park

12-10pm

Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Third Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, juggling workshops, an Ice Ball, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Be sure to attend the Silent Disco on Sunday, January 29, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. Runs through Saturday, February 4. This event is free.

Saturday, January 28

Winter Jam

Central Park

11am-3pm

Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, an ice slide for ages 5 and under, live ice sculpting, shuffleboard games, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. This event is free and will be held rain, snow, or shine. All ages and abilities welcome.

Beginning Saturday, January 28

“Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!”

New Victory Theater

Various times

Best buddies Elephant and Piggie are complete opposites, but that doesn’t stop them from having a ton of fun together! Based on the “Elephant and Piggie” children’s book series by Mo Willems, this musical presented by the Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour answers challenging questions such as “Should you share your ice cream?” and “What do you wear to a fancy costume pool party?” Recommended for ages 4 to 7. Runs Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, February 5. Tickets start at $25.

Saturday, January 28-Sunday, January 29

BAMkids Film Festival 2017

Brooklyn Academy of Music

9:30am-4pm

The BAMkids Film Festival is back for its 19th year this weekend! This year the fest will screen shorts and feature films from 27 countries, including “Molly Monster” and “Martha & Niki,” a doc about the first female champions of the world’s largest hip hop dance competition. After the screenings children can stop by the café for face painting, animation workshops, balloon twisting, a performance by the Fire Flame Steppers, food, and much more. Recommended for ages 3 to 11. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and under and $14 for adults.

Sunday, January 29

New Year’s Celebration: Oshogatsu

Japan Society

1-4pm

In honor of the Japanese New Year, Japan Society is hosting its annual Oshogatsu celebration this Sunday. Stop by for an afternoon filled with traditional Japanese entertainment and activities like rice-pounding workshops, calligraphy sessions, kite making, games, live taiko drumming, and storytelling. Light Japanese meals, snacks, and refreshments will be available for purchase from BentOn Cafe. Tickets are $18. Children ages 2 and under are free.