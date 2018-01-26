Family-Friendly Events For Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is among us! Although we don’t have a New York team in the match, it doesn’t mean the entire family can’t have an excuse to go out and have fun during the big day. Here are a few things that you and the kids can do the day of the Super Bowl as well as ideas for places to go to enjoy the Philly and New England match-up.

The NFL Experience Times Square is an interactive and fully engaging adventure that is nothing like you’ve seen before. It features 13 different events from exploring the history of the NFL, challenging yourself to become a pro-level quarterback, and participating in the celebration of a Super Bowl win. The NFL Experience is open from 10am-3pm, with prices starting at $19. Be sure to get there an hour early, as 2pm is the last time they’ll allow entry!

If you’re looking to make some waves in children’s lives this Super Bowl, the Long Beach Polar Bears Super Bowl Splash is definitely for you! The splash began on Super Bowl Sunday back in 1998 and has continued to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation in New York. This fun and borderline crazy event has helped raise over $5 million in total. Meet at the Riverside Boulevard Boardwalk in Long Beach at 12:30pm and be ready to jump at 1:30pm.

Brother Jimmy’s is the perfect place to take the whole family out for delicious food and to watch the game in a kid-friendly environment. Brother Jimmy’s delivers scrumptious, southern meals sure to pair well with a good game of football! You can find this place at 8th Avenue, near Madison Square Garden as well as in Murray Hill.

Your family-friendly, neighborhood restaurant, Harlem Tavern offers delicious, classic dishes your children will go wild for. Not to mention, there’s great patio seating, so you can enjoy the city feel while also tuning into the game when you want to! Plus, Harlem Tavern can support up to a 400-person party, so invite the rest of the neighborhood if you would like!

If the Super Bowl is inspiring your little one to take up the sport, go ahead and take them out to a park to show them a few moves to watch out for in the game! Check out the Asser Levy Playground located at 392 Asser Levy Place, or John V. Lindsay East River Park located at FDR Drive Manhattan. They both have full-length football fields to really give your kid a real look into what goes into playing in a football game!

Is your child the next Tom Brady? Bring them out to Huddle Up NYC 2018 Super Bowl Clinic, so your kid can train as if he’s playing in the big game! This clinic gives children 6 and up training on positional skills, building self-confidence, as well as endurance, speed, and everything else (besides tackling) that has to do with the game. Bring out the little one on Super Bowl Sunday to Marx Brother’s Playground from 1:30-3:30pm. Click here to register; it costs $45 per athlete!