Elle Belle Enjoys Rawther Fancy Tea With Santa

Don’t miss the Rawther Fancy Tea with Santa at Eloise’s house, aka the Plaza Hotel. It will be a holiday favorite for you and your little ladies!

Kids and their grown-ups will dine and delight in the pampered pink Eloise tea room. After being served Eloise’s favorite pink lemonade in tea cups and festive treats, like jelly and cream cheese sandwiches, fruit kabobs, and cupcakes, the girls can go visit Santa himself. Santa will greet each girl with a jolly “ho, ho, ho,” make note of their Christmas wishes, and then pose for a signature photo. Everyone is sure to be on his nice list!

When the grown-ups select their favorite North Pole pictures to bring home, Santa reads the kids an “Eloise at Christmastime” book. The icing on the Christmas cookie is that Santa gives everyone a special treat and a high five. Then head back to Eloise’s boutique for a special seasonal goody bag and some more shopping.

The Rawther Fancy Tea with Santa will warm everyone’s hearts and will spread lots of holiday cheer! Are you ready to be rather fancy with Santa?

Details can be found at theplazany.com

