Cleo Wade for Fishs Eddy

Just launched right in time for the holiday season, artist, speaker, poet, and author Cleo Wade has a special new collection of homewares at Fishs Eddy, the iconic NYC home and kitchen emporium on Broadway.

Wade’s work is specifically aimed at young girls and is all about female empowerment—much of her work focuses on gender and race equality, along with the empowerment of women and the LGBTQ community, and her poems preach love, acceptance, justice, and peace. The new collection features mugs, glasses, catch-all trays, and more, all emblazoned with Wade’s art and words (think colorfully rendered phrases like “You, my darling, matter”).

