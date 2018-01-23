Celebrate The Year Of The Dog
Usher in the Year of the Dog with these fun picks for the whole fam
Happy New Year–2018 is the Year of the Dog in the Chinese Zodiac! To celebrate a full year of fun-loving canine's we've rounded up some super-cute puppy-inspired picks that the whole family is sure to love!
Kate Spade New York Year of the Dog Chow Chow Small Lottie
Kate Spade New York Year of the Dog Chow Chow Small Lottie Purse, $378, katespade.com
TOMS Year of the Dog Youth Classics
TOMS Year of the Dog Youth Classics, $42, toms.com
Mr Maria Snuffy Play Seat
Mr Maria Snuffy Play Seat from Maisonette, $125, maisonette.com
Land of Nod Balloon Animal Gold Dog Bookend
Land of Nod Balloon Animal Gold Dog Bookend, $55, landofnod.com
Mini Rodini Alaska Dog Baby Overall
Mini Rodini Alaska Dog Baby Overall, minirodini.com
Hansa Husky Dog
Hansa Husky Dog from ABC Carpet & Home, abchome.com
Paul Feig for J.Crew dog cuff links
Paul Feig for J.Crew dog cuff links, $60, jcrew.com
Salvatore Ferragamo Chinese Zodiac 2018 Year of the Dog Silk Scarf
Salvatore Ferragamo Chinese Zodiac 2018 Year of the Dog Silk Scarf from Neiman Marcus, $230, neimanmarcus.com
Sanrio characters Red Envelopes: Friends
Sanrio characters Red Envelopes: Friends, $3, sanrio.com
"doodling for dog" people Book
“doodling for dog” people Book from the Pink Olive, $18, pinkolive.com