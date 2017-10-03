Shop Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Here are 10 chic ways to shop for a good cause this month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And with breast cancer being the second leading cause of death among women, it’s as important as ever to spread awareness, give back to worthy organizations, and do your part to help the women in your life (including yourself) be healthy and informed. One small starting point to being involved is shopping for cure during BCA Month. We’ve rounded up 10 top products that are super-fun and chic and are also giving back tangibly to reputable and worthy BCA charities. Click through the slider below to learn more.
To get educated about breast cancer–from how you can take control of your own health to how you can get involved in giving back–visit nationalbreastcancer.org!
OneHope Wine Pink Glitter California Chardonnay + Drink Pink Coasters
OneHope Wine Pink Glitter California Chardonnay + Drink Pink Coasters, $59, onehopewine.com
Every two bottles purchased fund a clinical trial for one woman with breast cancer.
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Romance 3.4 oz.
Pink Pony Romance 3.4 oz., $88, ralphlauren.com
100 percent of the profits from this limited-edition fragrance will be donated to support the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation.
Jemma JOJO Bag in Ballet
Jemma JOJO Bag in Ballet, $358, jemmabag.com
Throughout October, 20 percent of the proceeds from this bag will go to the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.
New Balance Pink Ribbon 711v3 Mesh Trainer
New Balance Pink Ribbon 711v3 Mesh Trainer, $69.99, newbalance.com
In 2017, New Balance shall contribute 5 percent of the MSRP of each product sold from the Lace Up for the Cure Collection to Susan G. Komen, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $500,000.
Women's New York Giants New Era Gray 2016 Breast Cancer Awareness Sideline Cuffed Pom Knit Hat
Women's New York Giants New Era Gray 2016 Breast Cancer Awareness Sideline Cuffed Pom Knit Hat, $23.99, nflshop.com
100 percent of the NFL's proceeds from Pink product sales go to the American Cancer Society.
GAP Breast Cancer Research Foundation soft lace pullover bralette
GAP Breast Cancer Research Foundation soft lace pullover bralette, $15, gap.com
15 percent of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) between now and October 31, 2017.
Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection
Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection, $35, bloomingdales.com
Estée Lauder will donate 100 percent of the suggested retail price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) from now through June 2018.
Vineyard Vines BCA Tie
Vineyard Vines BCA Tie, $85, vineyardvines.com
30 percent of the proceeds from the BCA Tie will be donated to the Breast Cancer Alliance.
Avon Pink Peony Candle
Avon Pink Peony Candle, $12, avon.com
Avon will donate 20% of net profits from breast cancer fundraising products—up to $1 million in 2017—to the Avon Foundation for Women to support Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the U.S.
Bikini Pink S'well (25oz)
Bikini Pink S'well (25oz), $45, bcrf.org
20 percent of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Fun (BCRF).