New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Shop Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Here are 10 chic ways to shop for a good cause this month

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And with breast cancer being the second leading cause of death among women, it’s as important as ever to spread awareness, give back to worthy organizations, and do your part to help the women in your life (including yourself) be healthy and informed. One small starting point to being involved is shopping for cure during BCA Month. We’ve rounded up 10 top products that are super-fun and chic and are also giving back tangibly to reputable and worthy BCA charities. Click through the slider below to learn more.

    To get educated about breast cancer–from how you can take control of your own health to how you can get involved in giving back–visit nationalbreastcancer.org!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
    • OneHope Wine Pink Glitter California Chardonnay + Drink Pink Coasters
      OneHope Wine Pink Glitter California Chardonnay + Drink Pink Coasters

      OneHope Wine Pink Glitter California Chardonnay + Drink Pink Coasters, $59, onehopewine.com

      Every two bottles purchased fund a clinical trial for one woman with breast cancer.

    • Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Romance 3.4 oz.
      Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Romance 3.4 oz.

      Pink Pony Romance 3.4 oz., $88, ralphlauren.com

      100 percent of the profits from this limited-edition fragrance will be donated to support the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation.

    • Jemma JOJO Bag in Ballet
      Jemma JOJO Bag in Ballet

      Jemma JOJO Bag in Ballet, $358, jemmabag.com

      Throughout October, 20 percent of the proceeds from this bag will go to the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

    • New Balance Pink Ribbon 711v3 Mesh Trainer
      New Balance Pink Ribbon 711v3 Mesh Trainer

      New Balance Pink Ribbon 711v3 Mesh Trainer, $69.99, newbalance.com

      In 2017, New Balance shall contribute 5 percent of the MSRP of each product sold from the Lace Up for the Cure Collection to Susan G. Komen, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $500,000.

    • Women's New York Giants New Era Gray 2016 Breast Cancer Awareness Sideline Cuffed Pom Knit Hat
      Women's New York Giants New Era Gray 2016 Breast Cancer Awareness Sideline Cuffed Pom Knit Hat

      Women's New York Giants New Era Gray 2016 Breast Cancer Awareness Sideline Cuffed Pom Knit Hat, $23.99, nflshop.com

      100 percent of the NFL's proceeds from Pink product sales go to the American Cancer Society.

    • GAP Breast Cancer Research Foundation soft lace pullover bralette
      GAP Breast Cancer Research Foundation soft lace pullover bralette

      GAP Breast Cancer Research Foundation soft lace pullover bralette, $15, gap.com

      15 percent of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) between now and October 31, 2017.

    • Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection
      Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection

      Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection, $35, bloomingdales.com

      Estée Lauder will donate 100 percent of the suggested retail price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) from now through June 2018.

    • Vineyard Vines BCA Tie
      Vineyard Vines BCA Tie

      Vineyard Vines BCA Tie, $85, vineyardvines.com

      30 percent of the proceeds from the BCA Tie will be donated to the Breast Cancer Alliance.

    • Avon Pink Peony Candle
      Avon Pink Peony Candle

      Avon Pink Peony Candle, $12, avon.com

      Avon will donate 20% of net profits from breast cancer fundraising products—up to $1 million in 2017—to the Avon Foundation for Women to support Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the U.S.

    • Bikini Pink S'well (25oz)
      Bikini Pink S'well (25oz)

      Bikini Pink S'well (25oz), $45, bcrf.org

      20 percent of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Fun (BCRF).


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides