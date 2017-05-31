Bonobos & Rockets of Awesome Team Up For Father’s Day

New York City based clothing companies, Bonobos and Rockets of Awesome, have teamed up to bring you a set of matching swimsuits for kids and dads just in time for Father’s Day! This limited edition bathing suit collection features a red and white “rocket fish” pattern and is available in three styles, a racer-back tankini for young girls, and elastic waist trunks for dads and lads.

Bonobos, a primarily e-commerce menswear brand, was created in 2007 by Stanford Business School graduates, Brian Spaly and Andy Dunn. After launching the company based around their innovative design for men’s pants, the two friends expanded their inventory to create quality professional menswear for every occasion. They now offer an extensive selection including denim, suits, sweaters and active-wear. Bonobos has now joined forces with Rockets of Awesome, a subscription-based kid’s clothing brand founded by Rachel Blumenthal (a fashion industry veteran).

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Rockets of Awesome was first created when Blumenthal took notice of the challenges facing parents when shopping for their kids. As a mom-of-two herself to kids Griffin and Gemma, and the founder of Crickets Circle, an online baby registry site, Blumenthal drew from both her own experiences and those of her customers when laying the foundation for Rockets of Awesome.

Upon visiting the site, kids and their parents can answer a series of questions in order to determine the child’s personal style. You will then be sent a box filled with 8-12 on-trend items designed exclusively for the company, and all within the price range of $12-$36. Kids can choose which items they want to keep and return the rest. The subscription includes four boxes a year with no membership or shipping fees, making it an affordable way to take the hassle out of clothes shopping for the kids.

This fun collaboration, which just launched May 22, makes for the perfect Father’s Day gift. With beach season almost upon us, what could be cooler than matching family swimsuits?

Visit bonobos.com today to check out the products and place your order.

To learn more about Rockets of Awesome, visit rocketsofawesome.com!

Save

Save