6 Fun Bilingual Books For Little Spanish-Speakers
There are over 572 million Spanish-speakers across the globe. Learning a new language, or becoming even more familiar with one, is a great way to access new cultures and countries. Why not pass this skill along to your child while they’re still young? Combining a new foreign language with story time is a great way to get your kids excited about learning, and embedding new learning practices into their routine and introducing certain phrases into your everyday conversations can help get them used to hearing it throughout their day. Here are six fun bilingual books that will help your kid learn Spanish this year.
Sweet Dreams/Dulces Sueños
“Sweet Dreams/Dulces Sueños” by Pat Mora is a great and comforting way of easing your child into the Spanish language. The repetitive prose helps young readers catch onto the language more easily, all while slowly falling asleep. Ages 4-8.
La Princesa and the Pea
“La Princesa and the Pea” is the bilingual retelling of a story that much of us have grown up with. It follows a prince whose mother wants him to get married but does not approve of the princess he loves. Its clever rhyme scheme and beautiful illustrations make it a great introduction to the Spanish language. It even includes a glossary at the end that defines each of the Spanish words used throughout the story. Ages 4-8.
Counting With Frida
Doesn’t this cover of “Counting With Frida” just warm your little heart? Using one of the most prominent figures in Latinx history, this book is a sweet way of teaching your child how to count and speak in two different languages at the same time. Ages 1-3.
My Name is Gabriella / Me Llamo Gabriela
This lovely book tells the story of Gabriela Mistral, the first Latina woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. This book’s unique illustrations and longer prose is great practice for children who are getting used to reading in both languages. Ages 4-8.
Tales Our Abuelitas Told: A Hispanic Folktale Collection
This beautiful book will take you back to the tales of your own childhood while sharing them with your kids. The anthology celebrates Hispanic culture and its roots in Hebrew, African, Arab, and Indigenous cultures through the folkloric tales our abuelitas told us. With some bilingual passages, this is an engaging and fantastical way to have your kids learn of a different type of fairy tales. Ages 5-10.
Lupe Vargas and Her Super Best Friend
Lupe Vargas and her best friend have the most fun when they’re playing together and making up games and stories. Until one day, when they have an argument. This bilingual book teaches kids what it takes to be a good friend. Children can exercise their reading skills in both languages all while reading a beautifully written book. Ages 4-8.