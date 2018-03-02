Our Favorite Ultra-Lightweight & Compact Strollers

BABYZEN YOYO+

From birth, the YOYO+ can be used with the 0+ newborn nest, which works as a lie-flat, rear-facing stroller. The addition of car seat adapters means that baby can be switched from the car to the YOYO+ with one click. From 6 months, on the same frame, parents can change to 6+ fabrics and their stroller is ready for early childhood. Folding, unfolding, and pushing still work with just one hand, and the YOYO+ remains almost featherweight at just 13-13.5 lbs. Finally, a new storage pouch has been added to the back of the 6+ canopy and the basket underneath the pushchair is now 60 percent larger. YOYO+ frame with 6+ color pack, $495; 0+ bassinet insert, $225; car seat adaptors, $50; babyzen.com