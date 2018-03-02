Our Favorite Ultra-Lightweight & Compact Strollers
The best ultra-lightweigth and compact strollers of 2018
When traveling with baby in tow, having a stroller on hand that's super-lightweight or that features a convenient compact fold can make all the difference. Here are our fave ultra-lightweight and compact strollers on the market right now!
Baby Roues Roll & Go
This new stroller is ultra-compact, lightweight, convenient, and amazingly sturdy. This innovative stroller is perfect for the family on-the-go with kids from infancy to age 4. The stroller can fold in seconds, and is so compact in can be used for travel, as it easily fits in the overhead compartment on airplanes or on any form of transportation. The pull handle allows for easy transport through airports, hubs and city streets. The extra wide 15-inch padded seat with full recline will keep your baby or toddler comfortable, while the full sized basket holds all your necessities. Plus, a backpack-style travel bag comes with the stroller. $199.95, babyroues.com
BABYZEN YOYO+
From birth, the YOYO+ can be used with the 0+ newborn nest, which works as a lie-flat, rear-facing stroller. The addition of car seat adapters means that baby can be switched from the car to the YOYO+ with one click. From 6 months, on the same frame, parents can change to 6+ fabrics and their stroller is ready for early childhood. Folding, unfolding, and pushing still work with just one hand, and the YOYO+ remains almost featherweight at just 13-13.5 lbs. Finally, a new storage pouch has been added to the back of the 6+ canopy and the basket underneath the pushchair is now 60 percent larger. YOYO+ frame with 6+ color pack, $495; 0+ bassinet insert, $225; car seat adaptors, $50; babyzen.com
Chicco Mini Bravo Plus Lightweight Quick-Fold Stroller
This new model from Chicco is super-lightweight and includes a click-in attachment for all Chicco KeyFit and Fit2 infant car seats. The Mini Bravo also features a premium handle grip and parent tray with two cup holders and zippered storage, a fold handle that’s easy to reach and activate with just one hand (the fold handle also doubles as a carry handle for easier maneuvering), an oh-so-convenient quick-fold design that’s also compact and self-standing, an adjustable canopy with bonus, zip-open mesh panel for improved airflow, and much more. $199, chiccousa.com
Inglesina 2018 Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller really opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand. Suitable for newborns to 55 lbs, the redesigned Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design sensibility and stands upright on its own when folded. The 2018 Zippy Light offers an even bigger hood for increased protection against the sun, additional padding on the backrest and safety harness, and even more premium features. Plus, it weighs in at just 15 lbs, so it’s incredibly lightweight. $329, inglesina.us
Maclaren Mark II
Using the original design brief of their very first buggy as inspiration, Maclaren has applied modern materials and engineering to create a super-light, full-featured reclining buggy. Designed to withstand the conditions of urban life, the Mark II’s hexagonal chassis delivers strength and durability, while weighing in at just 7.3 lbs. The stroller also offers an extra-large waterproof hood with extendable sun visor, two-position recline seat, antimicrobial handles and self-service replaceable parts. The Mark II is ready to roll right out of the box with coordinating accessories, including a seat liner, premium wind-resistant raincover, buggy ID tag, and tether strap. $200, maclaren.us
mima Zigi
The Zigi is an ideal travel stroller and is as innovative as it is beautiful! The mima Zigi buggy offers a concrete solution for all refined globetrotters. Zigi boasts three recline positions: Sitting, resting and sleeping position. This stroller also folds simply with a flick of the wrist and lifting of a lever and a carrying handle makes it easy and comfortable to transport. It weighs in at just 18.5 lbs, and offers a super-compact fold that is accepted as cabin luggage with most airlines. $699, mimakidsusa.com
OXO Air
Released just this past October, the Air stroller is a lightweight, compact folding stroller that is easy to transport and store while providing the utmost security for little ones. It weighs in at an astounding 11 lbs, and comes complete with great features like a panoramic peek-a-boo window, a large UPF 50 canopy with sunshade extension, ventilated mesh sides, a convenient zippered pocket, and more. $179.99, oxo.com