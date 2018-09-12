Toloache

Named after a flowering plant that has famously been known for its use in love potions, Toloache is a contemporary Mexican bistro that offers a large menu of traditional dishes and a variety of guacamole dishes that fit any mood. The Tradicional guacamole dish is your milder option containing the run of the mill ingredients–avocado, tomato, onion cilantro, and a hint of serrano peppers. Their medium approach is even more unique–the Frutas guacamole is a fusion of pomegranate, Vidalia onion, apples, mangos, and avocado spiced with habanero sauce and Thai basil. If you’re not one to shy away from a bit of heat, the spicy guacamole entitled Rojo may be more up your alley. This red-hot dish contains avocado, tomato, chipotle, queso fresco, and red onion. If you can’t make up your mind like us, you can also just get el trio de guacamoles for $27, también!