Our Guide To The Best Breast Pumps Of 2017

Medela Sonata

Sonata is a smart breast pump offering hospital-level performance in a personal-use breast pump. It connects to the MyMedela app to track baby’s activities and get unlimited access to clinically-proven support and tips. MyMedela pairs with Sonata to record pumping sessions, including the phase, rhythm, and suction level. Through the app, mom receives encouragement based on her goals, as well as real-time notifications directly to her smart phone, reminding her to charge her breast pump or complete a pump session. Sonata is also the quietest Medela pump ever, and weighs just 2 lbs. $399.99, medela.com