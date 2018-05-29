The Best Amusement Parks Near New York City

Check out all of these awesome fun-filled family-friendly amusement parks that are within two hours of the city sure to make your summer a total blast!

Want to take a day trip full of fun, adventure, and games with your family this summer? We’ve rounded up six must-visit amusement parks, all within two hours of New York City!

Dorney Park

Allentown, PA

With lots of family rides and a barbecue dining experience, get ready to pack your bags and head down to Dorney Park for a guaranteed day of fun. Step into a time machine at the Dinosaurs Alive park, featuring more than 40 life-sized dinosaurs, or cool off at one of the many waterslides at Wildwater Kingdom. Dorney also boasts its very own kids’ park, Planet Snoopy, catered to family-friendly fun with over 15 rides and the opportunity to take pictures with your favorite Peanuts characters! 4000 Dorney Park Road, dorneypark.com

Land of Make Believe

Hope, NJ

Travel to the Land of Make Believe for an array of rides, games, and water parks so incredible that after you leave, you still might not believe it’s real! The pirate-themed park prides itself on having family friendly rides and encourages parents to jump in on the fun at the Pirates Plunge Water Slide or Blackbeard’s Action River Ride. Notable features include the Rockin’ Tug family ride and the Free Fallin’ ride for thrill seekers. 354 Great Meadows Road–Rt. 611, lomb.com

Luna Park

Brooklyn, NY

Luna Park, located in Brooklyn’s own Coney Island, offers an enormous assortment of rides and games for children of all ages to dive into this summer. Just off of the Q, F, D, or N lines, the beachside amusement park comes equipped with everything from the renowned Coney Island Cyclone to the brand new Thunderbolt roller coaster. After winning a prize at one of Luna Park’s 15 lively games, take a quick break to indulge in the best hot dog New York City has to offer at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on the boardwalk. 1000 Surf Avenue, lunaparknyc.com

Rye Playland

Rye, NY

Rye Playland is the ideal setting for kids and parents of all ages to enjoy a summer day in the sun with a large range of kid-friendly, family, and thrill rides next to the Long Island Sound. Just an hour outside of New York City, enter a new world of outrageous entertainment at the House of Mirrors, or try to dodge dancing skeletons in the spooky fun Zombie Castle. In addition to its regular features, Rye Playland offers a jam-packed schedule of daily entertainment like Erik’s Reptile Edventures or Coaster’s International Dance Party! 1 Playland Parkway, ryeplayland.org

Six Flags Great Adventure

Jackson, NJ

For a classic amusement park experience, head out to Six Flags Great Adventure and buckle up for a full day of electrifying roller coasters, games, and entertainment. Roller coaster lovers will be in for a treat with the brand new free-fly coaster The Joker and the tallest and fastest coaster in North America, Kingda Ka! Those looking for a more laid-back scene can take in the view from the Big Wheel Ferris wheel or ride the Bugaboo bug mobiles on a gentler tour. 1 Six Flags Blvd., sixflags.com/greatadventure

Victorian Gardens

Central Park

For some summer fun in the heart of New York City, Victorian Gardens is a must-visit seasonal amusement park in Central Park. In a stunning transformation, Wollman Rink is barely recognizable with colorful games and rides taking the place of the iconic skating rink. The thrilling Aeromax ride treats passengers to a 360 degree view of the entire park, including the Family Swinger carousel and Whac-A-Mole, along with other spectacular city views. 830 5th Avenue, enter Central Park at 59th Street and 6th Avenue, victoriangardensnyc.com