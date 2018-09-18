Ample Hills Ice Cream Factory and Museum Offers Sweet Family Fun

The Ample Hills Ice Cream Factory, an ice cream factory, museum, and interactive play space, located in Red Hook, Brookyln, is a sweet sensation for kids of all ages.

We all scream for ice cream at the 15,000 square foot facility where sweet dreams will come true. There’s 12,500 square feet of factory production space (set to produce more than 500,000 gallons of ice cream each year!) and 2,500 square feet featuring an interactive ice cream museum, dipping counter, and expansive party areas. Plus, ice cream making classes, school field trips, and special events will be on tap as well.

You’ll feel like you are part of the action thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass observation windows that let you get the inside scoop (pun intended!) on the ice cream production. Visitors can also take self-guided tours of the space where oversized, interactive spoons serve as your guide (sniffing you through a smell-station, baking your own pretend ice cream mix-ins, and more).

Each Ample Hills location has a signature flavor and the exclusive Red Hook-inspired flavor is called “The Hook.” It’s a burnt sugar ice cream with house-made stroopwafles, and chunks of salted fudge—an homage to the Lenape people, the Dutch settlers of Red Hook, and the old Revere Sugar Refinery factory in the area.

Speaking of flavors, another highlight is the “Every Flavor Tells a Story” scrapbook, an 8-ft-wide, metallic book which invites guests to create and name their own flavor, illustrate it and tell its story. Then you can hang it on the wall for consideration to be the next new and exciting Ample Hills flavor at the factory. We took our submissions very seriously and are certain we have a winning flavor.

A focal point of the museum is an art installation that is a whimsical, larger-than-life-sized map of Brooklyn past and present. This 3-D map is filled with Ample Hills Creamery mascots along with Brooklyn’s current and past landmarks. Little ones will especially love climbing in the replica of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and sticking their face in the cut-out in the Statue Liberty.

Families will enjoy the space to see the ice cream making process in action and indulge in all the delicious, homemade flavors. Ample Hills Creamery’s Red Hook Factory is open daily, Sunday-Thursday (12-10 pm) and Friday-Saturday (12-11 pm). For more information, visit amplehills.com or follow Ample Hills Creamery on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @AmpleHills.

About Ample Hills Creamery:

Ample Hills Creamery is the beloved Brooklyn-based, family-owned ice cream company started and run by husband and wife duo Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. Since its first store opening in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in 2011, the brand has been rated #1 in New York City by Zagat, named “Best Ice Cream in America” by Food Network, and has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, AdWeek, The TODAY Show, O, The Oprah Magazine, and more. Smith and Cuscuna now run eleven locations in New York City, New Jersey and Florida scooping cult-favorite flavors in their creative and playful style, like Salted Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey, and The Munchies, with pints sold at select retailers across the region. In 2014, the duo debuted their first book, Ample Hills Creamery: Secrets and Stories from Brooklyn’s Favorite Ice Cream Shop (Stewart, Tabori and Chang).