8 Reasons You Should Take Your Kids To Queens

When we talk about New York City, we are usually associate it with skyscrapers in Manhattan, crowds of people on the Fifth Avenue, and tons of working people in the Financial District. However, the charming big metropolis has so much more to offer than just the typical places. Queens is usually being overlooked when it comes to fun places to explore, so check out our list and be ready to change your mind about Queens, if you haven’t already.

Gantry Plaza State Park

The 12-acre oasis lying riverside in Long Island City is one of the best sites to go when you want to get the best sights of Manhattan. The park gives visitors a picturesque view of the Midtown with a slight, comfortable breeze and some sunshine on a cozy weekend afternoon. It is the perfect destination to relax with your family while not being inside the crazy Manhattan complex. The park has plenty of picnic tables, playgrounds, and several piers for fishing. It doesn’t get any better than this! Monday to Sunday from 6am-10pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 4-09 47th Road. parks.ny.gov

MoMA PS1

The Museum of Modern Arts is so famous for its Manhattan bureau that sometimes people tend to forget about how great MoMa PS1 is in Queens. It used to be an old school, and is now considered to be a “contemporary art haven” by some visitors. The exhibition is heavily focused on displaying the works of many highly-skilled but unknown artists. The architecture itself has also drawn the compliments of many visitors. Some even claim the building represent a better artistic value than the exhibits inside. Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 12-6pm. Price: Suggested $5-10. Age: All ages. 22-25 Jackson Avenue. momaps1.org

Rockaway Beach

If you are looking for a way to embrace the heat, then go to Rockaway Beach! A summer in New York City won’t be complete unless you visit one of best beaches here. Have a wonderful time with plenty of affordable food trucks, surf shops, fashionable shops, and nature walkways along the beach. Open Daily. Lifeguards on duty from 10am-6pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. Beach 3 Street to Beach 153 Street and Boardwalk to Atlantic Ocean. nycgovparks.org

Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge

This 9,000 acre wildlife attraction hosts more than 300 species of birds, making it arguably the best bird watching place in the area. The refuge also offers kayaking and walking tours around the park. This is undoubtedly a great place for you and your children to get in touch with nature. Monday to Friday from 8:30am-5pm. Price: N/A. Age: All ages. 304 Cross Bay Blvd. nyharborparks.org

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

The city’s second biggest park has a recreational center, a zoo, a botanical garden, a science museum, a baseball stadium, and courts for basketball, cricket, tennis and soccer. Whatever your desire is, the Corona Park seems to have just the right things for you to have a wonderful day there. Open Daily. 24 Hours. Price: Free. Age: All ages. Grand Central Pkwy., Whitestone Exwy. nycgovparks.org

Queens County Farm Museum

Want your children to experience what it feels like to be living on a farm? New York City isn’t quite the place for that, unless you visit the Queens County Farm Museum. The city’s one and only historical farm occupies 47 acres of land, providing visitors with some 18th century traditional farm fun and typical animals like sheep, goat, cows, and chickens. And above all, it’s free! Open daily from 10am-5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway Floral Park. queensfarm.org

Long Island Children’s Museum

The Long Island Children’s Museum is dedicated to making educational experiences for families with children. Besides interesting exhibitions specailly picked for children, the museum has special offers for members including interactive exhibits, live theaters, and cute family craft workshops. Tuesday to Sunday from 10am-5pm. Price: $13. Age: All ages. 11 Davis Avenue. licm.org

New York Hall Of Science