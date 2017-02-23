The 8 Most Fun Dessert Spots In New York City
Kids will love exploring these iconic dessert locations!
-
Dō
NYC's latest and most buzzed about dessert spot is Dō, a cookie dough cafe that brings to life everyone's childhood dream of licking the spoon after whipping up a batch of homemade cookies. With delicious flavors like Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, Oatmeal M&M, and various seasonal flavors, customers can also enjoy custom combos like Chocolate Dream (Brownie Batter flavor, Oreo cookies, chocolate chips), Fluffernutter (peanut butter, dark chocolate chips, marshmallow fluff), and Heavenly (Sugar Cookie flavor, Nutella, chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt). If scoops of cookie dough aren't enough for your kids, they can enjoy ice cream sundaes, ice cream sanDŌwiches, cookie do sandwiches, and a variety of baked goods! There are also gluten free flavor options.
Photo: cookiedonyc/Instagram
-
Dominique Ansel Bakery
New Yorkers love visiting Dominique Ansel Bakery because of their delicious and unique creations. Enjoy sweets like their Frozen S'mores and cronuts, which come in new flavors every month.
Photo: greatideas.people.com
-
Max Brenner
No place does chocolate desserts like Max Brenner. First they have their extended hot cocoa menu, featuring delicious flavors like Mexican Spicy Hot Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Hazelnut. Then they have a drool-worthy milkshake list, each one with a different flavor of chocolate ganache, as well as crepes, sugar waffles, and fondue. Finally, you can't talk about Max Brenner without mentioning their creative creations, like Chocolate Chunks Pizza, Chocolate Crepe "Pasta," and Build-Your-Own-Cakes.
Photo: maxbrennerusa/Instagram
-
Dough
No to be confused with Dō, Dough is probably the most amazing donut shop in the city (sorry, other NYC donut shops). Flaky, sweet, and the size of your fist, a donut from Dough is the perfect way to start or end every day. Most known for their Hibiscus donut, made with dried Mexican Hibiscus, they also have other great flavors like Salted Chocolate Caramel, Nutella, and Matcha. They also make Doughka, a delicious spin on the Babka, and Cake Doughnuts, which are even fluffier and more heavenly than their original donut recipe.
Photo: doughdoughnuts/Instagram
-
Black Tap
Those huge, delicious, out-of-control milkshakes you see all over Instagram are most likely the product of Black Tap, the city's most popular milkshake and burger spot. Each of Black Tap's Crazy Shakes is bigger, better, and sweeter than the next, including flavors like Sweet N' Salty (a peanut butter shake with a chocolate frosted rim with chocolate gems and peanut butter cups topped with a sugar daddy, pretzel rods, a chocolate covered pretzel, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle), Cotton Candy (a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim with blue, pink and pearl chocolates topped with a pink lollipop, rock candy, whipped cream and cotton candy), and The Cookie Shake (a vanilla cookie shake with a vanilla frosted rim with cookie crumbles, topped with a cookiewich, crumbled cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle).
Photo: blacktapnyc/Instagram
-
Levain Bakery
There is a reason why this tiny bakery has a line around the block at all times. Their cookies are the fattest, doughiest, and most delicious in town! With flavors like Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, these cookies are absolutely worth the wait.
Photo: levainbakery.com
-
Milk Bar
Beloved by celebrities and New Yorkers alike, everyone in the city should be required to eat dessert at Milk Bar at least once. From their unique cookie flavors, like Compost Cookies (pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, graham cracker, butterscotch and chocolate chips), Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies, Corn Cookies (essentially cornbread, in sweet cookie form), and Blueberry and Cream Cookies (sugar cookie dough, bits of milk crumbs, and dried blueberries), to their various cake truffles, to their Cereal Milk line of bottled milk, milkshakes, and soft serve ice cream, there are plenty of sweet treats to be found here!
Photo: milkbarstore/Instagram
-
Kith Treats
Turn breakfast into a fun dessert at Kith Treats, the city's cereal bar! Take your favorite childhood cereals, like Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Cap'n Crunch, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch and turn them into customized cereal boxes, soft served ice cream, and milkshakes. It's the most fun anyone has ever had with cereal!
Photo: kithtreats/Instagram