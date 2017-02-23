The 8 Most Fun Dessert Spots In New York City

Dough

No to be confused with Dō, Dough is probably the most amazing donut shop in the city (sorry, other NYC donut shops). Flaky, sweet, and the size of your fist, a donut from Dough is the perfect way to start or end every day. Most known for their Hibiscus donut, made with dried Mexican Hibiscus, they also have other great flavors like Salted Chocolate Caramel, Nutella, and Matcha. They also make Doughka, a delicious spin on the Babka, and Cake Doughnuts, which are even fluffier and more heavenly than their original donut recipe.



Photo: doughdoughnuts/Instagram