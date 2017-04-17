6 Great Mother’s Day Events Happening All Over NYC

Looking to branch out this Mother’s Day? Ditch the usual indoor brunch or breakfast in bed and head out to any of the fun and family-friendly Mother’s Day events happening around NYC this May 14. From exploring the beauty of nature with a spring hike at the Greenbelt to celebrating moms–both animal and human–at the Central Park Zoo, there’s bound to be the perfect event for any family looking to show Mom how much they care.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Queens Botanical Garden

Take advantage of this year’s unusually warm weather by treating Mom to an extra-special Mother’s Day brunch outside at the Queen’s Botanical Garden. Admire the budding blooms and take in the sunshine while filling up on classy brunch classics like omelets, bacon, bagels, and muffins at this farm-to-table, picnic-style meal. Once everyone’s had their fill, stay and enjoy the garden’s beauty–this landmark’s expansive collection of local flora and fauna make it a beautiful setting for celebrating this special holiday. Brunch begins at 1pm. queensbotanical.org

Mother’s Day at Central Park Zoo

Celebrate all mothers this Mother’s Day by attending the Central Park Zoo’s Mother’s Day Family Party. Attendees will have the chance to make fun treats, create Mother’s Day-themed arts and crafts, and even meet zoo moms and their babies during the Central Park Zoo’s Mother’s Day Scavenger Hunt. This event starts at 9am and is recommended for kids ages 3-10. centralparkzoo.com

Mother’s Day Weekend at Wave Hill

A 28 acre oasis that overlooks the Palisades and the Hudson River, Wave Hill is a great place to spend a day celebrating Mom. The garden and cultural center, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be offering guests a wide selection of activities throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Create fabric frames and lavender sachets as part of a family art project, attend a Mother’s Day brunch in the historic Armor Hall, go on a family nature walk, or simply browse the site’s shop to admire handcrafted and sustainable gift offerings, produced by Wave Hill’s in-store vendor, Lovewild Design. Special Mother’s Day admission rates for this weekend: $10 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, and $4 for children ages 6–18. wavehill.org

Mother Daughter Tea Time and Jewelry Making at The Plaza

For moms that occasionally like to enjoy the finer things in life, tea time and jewelry making at the Plaza is the perfect way to spend her special day. Recommended for ages 5-10, Mothers and daughters can create memories while crafting their own unique pieces of jewelry together, then follow craft time by writing a letter to beloved children’s book character Eloise, from the “Eloise at the Plaza“ series. Tea, pink lemonade, assorted sandwiches, pastries, and mini pink cupcakes will be offered, and each child will leave with a favor bag and $10 gift card to the Eloise store. Offered from 12pm-1pm, and from 2pm-3pm Tickets are $60 per person, RSVP is required. theplazany.com

Discovery Hike: Spring Beauties

This year, New York City’s Wildflower Week takes place May 6 through May 14, and from 11am-1pm on Sunday, May 14, families can celebrate both Wildflower Week and Mother’s Day by joining Greenbelt educators in hunting for various wildflowers along Greenbelt trails. Prior registration is recommended. nycgovparks.org

Mother’s Day Arts and Crafts Fair

The weekend of May 13 and 14, head to the Alice Austen House Museum–located in Alice Austen Park–to check out their Mother’s Day craft fair. Whether you’re looking to pick out the perfect gift for Mom or simply explore as a family, attendees will be able to enjoy the park’s grounds while also appreciating handmade products from local crafters and artists. The fair is open from 11am-5pm both days. nycgovparks.org