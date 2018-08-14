5 Back-To-School Tips For Your Child With Food Allergies

3. Discuss everyday care.

Start by asking the school if they have a food allergy policy. If yes, decide if it covers your individual needs and make additional requests if necessary. If they don’t have a policy, this is your opportunity to provide clear direction for how you want your child’s allergy managed.

Food: Tackle everyday activities where food is used. Then, discuss the ever-present, but less frequent occasions that food may be eaten such as birthdays. The goal is to set a clear and agreed upon protocol for when food is in the classroom. If your teacher or faculty will be the last line of defense for checking food, make sure they understand how to read a food label.

Communication: Discuss whether you want to be notified ahead of when food is in the classroom, particularly for special occasions. Communicate how often and how far in advance you want these notifications. Suggest regular check-ins to ensure that your strategy is working.