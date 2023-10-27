Best Tutoring & Test Prep Resources in New York

Providing our children with the best possible support is paramount in the ever-evolving education landscape. Whether mastering academic subjects, preparing for standardized tests, or cultivating critical learning skills, the right resources can make all the difference. Finding the perfect blend of guidance and resources is crucial, as every student’s needs and goals are unique.

From one-on-one tutoring to cutting-edge digital platforms, we have trusted resources throughout New York that can shape a brighter future for your child.

Check them out!

Online

SBT Spanish Academy

sbtspanish.com

[email protected]

SBT Spanish Academy empowers teenagers for success in the AP® Spanish Language and Culture Exam with their specialized online lessons. Experienced instructors are dedicated to guiding young learners through the intricacies of the exam’s curriculum. SBT Spanish Academy offers premium 1-on-1 online tutoring designed to meet the unique needs of teenagers preparing for this challenging test. With flexible scheduling and personalized guidance from their native-speaking educators, students can confidently master Spanish. Begin the journey to exam success today. Contact them at 516-360-9963 or visit sbtspanish.com for a complimentary demo lesson. Achieve your language goals with their unwavering support.

Queens

Ivy Prep

108-21 72nd Ave, Forest Hills, NY

718-261-4882

ivyprepschool.com

[email protected]

Ivy Prep is a prestigious 30-year private tutoring school dedicated to achieving top standardized test scores and academic excellence. We help students for admission to elite high schools, Ivy League universities, and gifted programs. Our comprehensive offerings include SAT, PSAT, ACT, APs, SHSAT, SSAT, Hunter High school exam, and college application guidance. We are experienced teachers, college professors or licensed high school educators from esteemed institutions, offering flexible small group or one-on-one, in-person or online lessons tailored to each student’s needs.

Long Island

Sylvan Learning of Mineola

393 Jericho Turnpike

Mineola, NY 11501

516- 368-0823

locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/mineola-ny

[email protected]

We know how hard you’re working to help get your child’s skills and grades up. If you don’t see a difference, turn to Sylvan. They can help you get beyond the symptoms and find out what’s going on. Sylvan offers support in reading, writing, math, and SAT Prep. Their assessments pinpoint precisely where to focus to make the most significant difference, and their teachers are experts in today’s teaching methods. They can guide your child through their learning plan so you quickly see a change. You aren’t in this alone! Sylvan is here for you. Call them today.

Bronx/Westchester

Sylvan Learning Centers

850 Bronx River Rd, Bronxville

914 -327-2926

sylvanlearning.com/bronxvilleny

57 Wheeler Avenue, Pleasantville

914- 313-8007

sylvanlearning.com/pleasantvilleny

Sylvan Learning is the industry leader in providing supplemental education to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade children in Reading, Writing, Math, SAT/ACT Prep, and homework support. Sylvan’s teachers are certified and specially trained to provide the best-individualized instruction to each student using SylvanSync™ technology for a truly engaging learning experience. The Sylvan approach is designed to help each student grow in knowledge and confidence. There are programs to fit every family’s busy schedule and budget. For more information, call (914) 579-2584 for the Pleasantville location or (914) 327-2926 for the Bronxville location. Ask about New Family savings on a Sylvan Insight Assessment