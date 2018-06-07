2018 Blackboard Award Honoree: Kristen Parness

Editor’s note: To read profiles of all 2018 Blackboard Awards honorees, click HERE!

Kristen Parness

Grade 10 Honors Forensics; Grades 9-12,

Drama & Coordinator of Student Affairs

Bronx High School of Science



Tell us about some of the special joys and challenges you’ve experienced as

a teacher.

My absolute favorite part of my job is being the Coordinator of Student

Affairs. In this role, I get to work closely with the student leadership cabinet on all extracurricular offerings within our school community. I get to see them outside of the regular classroom setting through our leadership class, working on things they are truly passionate about. I get to see them take their ideas from the drawing board all the way to full execution! In the fall, the Cabinet students raised over $4,000 for the hurricane victims through the first ever weeklong schoolwide bake sale. Also in the fall, they surpassed their can drive goal of donating 3,000 lbs of food to City Harvest, which serves to support the needs of 1.3 million New Yorkers, winning the award for our borough.

Please share a special project or achievement that you are particularly proud of from this year.

The National Honor Society inductees from this year’s senior class voted for

me to be honored at their induction ceremony, which involved a dinner and an awards ceremony, where I gave a short speech with my advice and charge to the seniors. It was very nice, and I was tremendously honored they selected me to share in that special event with them.

What keeps you motivated and committed to being a dedicated and hard-working educator?



It’s simply the students. Seeing them grow, learn, and develop who they are is so rewarding and incredible!

What do you love about your school?

I love the community we’ve built, and the way in which all interests are supported and encouraged. I also love our school spirit–we’re all very proud of the legacy and history of Bronx Science.